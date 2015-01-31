Match ends, Eibar 1, Atlético de Madrid 3.
Eibar 1-3 Atletico Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Mario Mandzukic scored twice as Atletico Madrid cruised to victory in a mudbath at Eibar to move within four points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
Heavy rain had put the game in doubt before Atletico struck three times in the opening 25 minutes.
Antoine Griezmann slotted in the opener before setting up Mandzukic to side-foot home a volley and make it 2-0.
Mandzukic then drilled in a right-footed shot before Federico Piovaccari pulled one back for the hosts late on.
Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad earlier in the day had put the pressure on Atletico not to slip up at Eibar, who are enjoying their first season in Spain's top flight.
A virtually waterlogged pitch threatened to make life difficult for Diego Simeone's side, who went out of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona in mid-week.
But the defending league champions took an early grip on the game and never looked likely to relinquish the points as Eibar, who started the match in eighth position in the league, lost at home for the fourth time.
France international Griezmann fired home his 15th goal of the season from 12 yards after just seven minutes before crossing for Mandzukic to double the lead.
Croatia international Mandzukic then produced another assured finish, steering a shot into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area, to take his tally for the campaign to 18.
Eibar made three substitutions at the break and limited the damage in the second half before the much-travelled Piovaccari nodded in his fifth goal of the season with a minute to go.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 1Iruretagoiena Aranzamendi
- 16Castellano CastroBooked at 77mins
- 4Añibarro
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 24Minero FernandezBooked at 64mins
- 8ErrastiSubstituted forLara Grandeat 45'minutes
- 12Fernández Fernández
- 20Del Moral FernandezSubstituted forCapaat 45'minutes
- 10ArruabarrenaSubstituted forLekicat 45'minutes
- 21Berjón Pérez
- 19PiovaccariBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 5Ekiza
- 7Capa
- 13Irazustabarrena Lizarralde
- 15Lekic
- 17Vilá Roselló
- 18Boateng
- 23Lara Grande
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá Rumbo
- 18Gámez
- 24Giménez de Vargas
- 2Godín
- 3Siqueira
- 17SaúlBooked at 63mins
- 5Cardoso Mendes
- 6KokeBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGracia Calmacheat 79'minutes
- 8Garcia EscuderoSubstituted forSuárezat 55'minutes
- 9Mandzukic
- 7GriezmannBooked at 18minsSubstituted forJiménezat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Suárez
- 11Jiménez
- 13Oblak
- 19Torres
- 20Torres Belén
- 22Gracia Calmache
- 23Miranda
- Referee:
- Pedro Jesús Pérez Montero
- Attendance:
- 5,200
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 1, Atlético de Madrid 3.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dejan Lekic (Eibar).
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 1, Atlético de Madrid 3. Federico Piovaccari (Eibar) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saúl with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Abraham (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jesús Gámez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Ander Capa.
Attempt blocked. Tiago (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cani with a cross.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Txema Añibarro.
Offside, Eibar. Txema Añibarro tries a through ball, but Federico Piovaccari is caught offside.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Txema Añibarro.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Cani replaces Koke.
Raúl Jiménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abraham (Eibar).
Booking
Lillo (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lillo (Eibar).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Navas.
Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Foul by Federico Piovaccari (Eibar).
Tiago (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Mario Suárez tries a through ball, but Saúl Ñíguez is caught offside.
Txema Añibarro (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Gámez (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Raúl Jiménez replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Offside, Eibar. Borja tries a through ball, but Federico Piovaccari is caught offside.
Saúl (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid).
Lillo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Abraham (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Abraham (Eibar).
Jesús Gámez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Moyá.
Federico Piovaccari (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid).
Ander Capa (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.