Eibar 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Croatia international Mario Mandzukic has now scored 18 times for Atletico Madrid since signing from Bayern Munich last summer

Mario Mandzukic scored twice as Atletico Madrid cruised to victory in a mudbath at Eibar to move within four points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Heavy rain had put the game in doubt before Atletico struck three times in the opening 25 minutes.

Antoine Griezmann slotted in the opener before setting up Mandzukic to side-foot home a volley and make it 2-0.

Mandzukic then drilled in a right-footed shot before Federico Piovaccari pulled one back for the hosts late on.

Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad earlier in the day had put the pressure on Atletico not to slip up at Eibar, who are enjoying their first season in Spain's top flight.

The pitch at Eibar's Estadio Municipal de Ipurua in the Basque country looked close to unplayable

A virtually waterlogged pitch threatened to make life difficult for Diego Simeone's side, who went out of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona in mid-week.

But the defending league champions took an early grip on the game and never looked likely to relinquish the points as Eibar, who started the match in eighth position in the league, lost at home for the fourth time.

France international Griezmann fired home his 15th goal of the season from 12 yards after just seven minutes before crossing for Mandzukic to double the lead.

Croatia international Mandzukic then produced another assured finish, steering a shot into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area, to take his tally for the campaign to 18.

Eibar made three substitutions at the break and limited the damage in the second half before the much-travelled Piovaccari nodded in his fifth goal of the season with a minute to go.