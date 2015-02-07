Championship
Leeds0Brentford1

Leeds United 0-1 Brentford

Brentford
The win over Leeds moved Brentford above Ipswich into fourth

Brentford strengthened their Championship play-off charge as an Alex Pritchard strike sealed victory at Leeds.

The hosts, who had not lost in their previous four games, had a number of penalty appeals turned down before Pritchard struck at the far post.

Billy Sharp had Leeds' best chance when he hooked a shot just wide.

However, the post denied Brentford a second through Arsenal loanee Jon Toral's shot.

The result means Brentford are fourth with 52 points, four behind third-place Middlesbrough.

Leeds are 20th, five points above the relegation zone.

Warburton on Leeds v Brentford

The hosts will perhaps feel aggrieved they did not get at least a point, with referee Graham Salisbury waving away three penalty claims.

Their first appeal came just before the break, when Rudy Austin stumbled in the area after a shove from Moses Odubajo, before Austin again fell in the area just after the break.

Sharp had an unsuccessful penalty claim just before the hour, a decision that agitated Leeds fans when Brentford struck soon after as Pritchard arrived at the far post to turn the ball home.

Toral then smacked a shot against the post as the away side pressed for a second but Leeds upped the tempo in the closing stages.

Sharp fired wide before the Bees' defence had to withstand some strong pressure to secure the result.

Leeds manager Neil Redfearn:

"When you get decisions going against you constantly throughout the game you are fighting with one arm behind your back.

"Refereeing is a really tough job and I understand that, but with 50-50 decisions you have to show some parity. It can't be one way all the time.

"I didn't have a clear view of the first penalty incident but Rudy Austin said it was more a penalty than the second, which I saw and that was a definite foul.

"There is no point in me going in there ranting and raving. The referee is a professional with a job to do. I will sit down with my secretary, as I always do, to give a constructive assessment of the referee and his assistants."

Brentford manager Mark Warburton:

"The referee came under enormous pressure from the crowd but he gave it as he saw it. If you look back at the game without any sound they were not penalties.

"If you go down that easily you are looking for a penalty, so if that is how the referee saw it then he should have taken out his card.

"It was a very good three points. In the first half we were off the pace and didn't get close enough to the opposition, but we stepped it up in the second and created a lot of chances.

"People say we are direct and hard-working but we are better than that. As long as we are little old Brentford, that works for us."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Silvestri
  • 15Wootton
  • 3Bamba
  • 32CooperBooked at 24mins
  • 21Taylor
  • 23L CookBooked at 87mins
  • 7MurphySubstituted forCaniat 85'minutes
  • 2Byram
  • 4AustinBooked at 70mins
  • 8Sharp
  • 19MorisonSubstituted forAntenucciat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Cani
  • 12Berardi
  • 13Taylor
  • 14Bianchi
  • 27Mowatt
  • 33Sloth
  • 34Antenucci

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 10Odubajo
  • 6DeanBooked at 11mins
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 3BidwellBooked at 82mins
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 8Douglas
  • 23JotaSubstituted forToralat 58'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
  • 15Dallas
  • 19GraySubstituted forLongat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Craig
  • 7Saunders
  • 16Bonham
  • 17Toral
  • 24Smith
  • 28Yennaris
  • 31Long
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
23,164

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home22
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Brentford 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Brentford 1.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lewis Cook.

Stuart Dallas (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Edgar Cani (Leeds United).

Attempt saved. Chris Long (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.

Attempt saved. Sol Bamba (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Chris Long (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).

Attempt blocked. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Harlee Dean (Brentford).

Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Chris Long (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).

Booking

Lewis Cook (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Moses Odubajo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).

Foul by Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford).

Lewis Cook (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Edgar Cani replaces Luke Murphy.

Attempt saved. Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Tommy Smith replaces Alex Pritchard.

Booking

Jake Bidwell (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Brentford).

Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stuart Dallas (Brentford).

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Chris Long (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sol Bamba (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt saved. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Mirco Antenucci replaces Steve Morison.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth29176662293357
2Derby29176656263057
3Middlesbrough29168546192756
4Brentford2916494537852
5Ipswich29149646291751
6Watford29155957332450
7Norwich29138854342047
8Wolves2912983437-345
9Blackburn29109103839-139
10Sheff Wed2991282226-439
11Birmingham2991193240-838
12Nottm Forest29910104042-237
13Reading29107123543-837
14Huddersfield29107123948-937
15Cardiff2998123743-635
16Fulham29105144250-835
17Bolton2997133443-934
18Rotherham29712102836-833
19Charlton2961582638-1233
20Leeds2988133040-1032
21Brighton29611123239-729
22Millwall2969142747-2027
23Wigan29410152739-1222
24Blackpool2948172254-3220
View full Championship table

