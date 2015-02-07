Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Arsenal
-
- From the section Football
- Kane scores his 21st and 22nd goals of the season
- Spurs fifth in the table, a point above Arsenal
- Ozil has scored in each of his last three games
- Arsenal top-scorer Sanchez missing through injury
Harry Kane continued his superb recent form with two goals as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal in an entertaining north London derby.
Kane pounced to finish at the back post following Mousa Dembele's flick from a corner early in the second half.
He then rose to head home in the 86th minute to take Spurs a point above the Gunners in the Premier League table.
Mesut Ozil had given Arsenal the lead with a close-range finish but they sat back after and paid the price.
Spurs, who ended Saturday fifth in the table, have now taken 22 points from a possible 27.
They also have a very real chance of ending a run of 18 seasons in which they have finished below Arsenal in the Premier League table.
And they have a superstar in the shape of Kane, who now has 22 goals for the season, four in his last two games, and must surely have done enough in front of watching Roy Hodgson to warrant a call-up to his England squad.
Twice in the second half he breached an Arsenal backline that had previously looked as stubborn and solid as it had during last month's impressive 2-0 win at champions Manchester City.
His first goal was an opportunist strike, arriving at the back post to finish after Dembele's flick-on from a corner.
His second was a headed finish of the highest quality as he rose above the Gunners defence and guided his effort past the flailing David Ospina.
He could have been on the scoresheet sooner but his long-range shot was well saved by Ospina during a first half in which Spurs were the more positive side, but ended it behind when Olivier Giroud's fluffed finish from Danny Welbeck's cross fell to Ozil to finish from inside the box.
At the break, Arsenal were eyeing another efficient counter-attacking victory in the mould of their Etihad triumph - a win that would have been their 13th in 16 games.
Wenger's side had chances in the second half - most notably a long-range Welbeck shot that was well saved by Hugo Lloris - but in general they were not at their best as they became the latest side to suffer at the hands of Spurs and their in-form striker.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2Walker
- 15Dier
- 5Vertonghen
- 3Rose
- 38MasonBooked at 79minsSubstituted forPaulinhoat 90+5'minutes
- 42BentalebBooked at 90mins
- 11LamelaSubstituted forStambouliat 90'minutes
- 19DembéléSubstituted forChadliat 75'minutes
- 23Eriksen
- 18KaneBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 8Paulinho
- 9Soldado
- 13Vorm
- 21Fazio
- 22Chadli
- 25Stambouli
- 33Davies
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 39Bellerin
- 4Mertesacker
- 6KoscielnyBooked at 53mins
- 18MonrealBooked at 43mins
- 16RamseyBooked at 90mins
- 34CoquelinSubstituted forAkpomat 89'minutes
- 19CazorlaSubstituted forRosickyat 68'minutes
- 23WelbeckBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWalcottat 78'minutes
- 12GiroudBooked at 84mins
- 11Özil
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Gibbs
- 5Gabriel
- 7Rosicky
- 14Walcott
- 20Flamini
- 38Akpom
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 35,659
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Paulinho replaces Ryan Mason.
Booking
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Attempt blocked. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Arsenal. Nacho Monreal tries a through ball, but Laurent Koscielny is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Benjamin Stambouli replaces Erik Lamela.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Chuba Akpom replaces Francis Coquelin.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb with a cross.
Booking
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Booking
Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Theo Walcott replaces Danny Welbeck.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Mousa Dembélé.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Erik Lamela is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Tomas Rosicky replaces Santiago Cazorla.
Attempt missed. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Nabil Bentaleb tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt saved. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.