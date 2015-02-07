Premier League
Tottenham2Arsenal1

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Arsenal

By Phil Dawkes

BBC Sport

Tottenham striker Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored again for Tottenham, in front of watching England manager Roy Hodgson
  • Kane scores his 21st and 22nd goals of the season
  • Spurs fifth in the table, a point above Arsenal
  • Ozil has scored in each of his last three games
  • Arsenal top-scorer Sanchez missing through injury

Harry Kane continued his superb recent form with two goals as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal in an entertaining north London derby.

Kane pounced to finish at the back post following Mousa Dembele's flick from a corner early in the second half.

He then rose to head home in the 86th minute to take Spurs a point above the Gunners in the Premier League table.

Mesut Ozil had given Arsenal the lead with a close-range finish but they sat back after and paid the price.

'Cheap goals' disappoint Wenger

Spurs, who ended Saturday fifth in the table, have now taken 22 points from a possible 27.

They also have a very real chance of ending a run of 18 seasons in which they have finished below Arsenal in the Premier League table.

And they have a superstar in the shape of Kane, who now has 22 goals for the season, four in his last two games, and must surely have done enough in front of watching Roy Hodgson to warrant a call-up to his England squad.

Twice in the second half he breached an Arsenal backline that had previously looked as stubborn and solid as it had during last month's impressive 2-0 win at champions Manchester City.

'Brilliant performance' pleases Pochettino

His first goal was an opportunist strike, arriving at the back post to finish after Dembele's flick-on from a corner.

His second was a headed finish of the highest quality as he rose above the Gunners defence and guided his effort past the flailing David Ospina.

He could have been on the scoresheet sooner but his long-range shot was well saved by Ospina during a first half in which Spurs were the more positive side, but ended it behind when Olivier Giroud's fluffed finish from Danny Welbeck's cross fell to Ozil to finish from inside the box.

At the break, Arsenal were eyeing another efficient counter-attacking victory in the mould of their Etihad triumph - a win that would have been their 13th in 16 games.

Wenger's side had chances in the second half - most notably a long-range Welbeck shot that was well saved by Hugo Lloris - but in general they were not at their best as they became the latest side to suffer at the hands of Spurs and their in-form striker.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (left) and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino (right)
Mauricio Pochettino (right) is the 11th Tottenham boss to face Arsene Wenger (left) in a north London derby
Mesut Ozil scores for Arsenal
Mesut Ozil's goal had given Arsene Wenger's side the lead in his 700th game as Arsenal boss
Harry Kane scores his first goal against Arsenal
Kane has now scored 22 goals in 34 games in all competitions this season
Harry Kane scores his second goal
Kane's second goal means Spurs have now won seven successive home games

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Walker
  • 15Dier
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 3Rose
  • 38MasonBooked at 79minsSubstituted forPaulinhoat 90+5'minutes
  • 42BentalebBooked at 90mins
  • 11LamelaSubstituted forStambouliat 90'minutes
  • 19DembéléSubstituted forChadliat 75'minutes
  • 23Eriksen
  • 18KaneBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 8Paulinho
  • 9Soldado
  • 13Vorm
  • 21Fazio
  • 22Chadli
  • 25Stambouli
  • 33Davies

Arsenal

  • 13Ospina
  • 39Bellerin
  • 4Mertesacker
  • 6KoscielnyBooked at 53mins
  • 18MonrealBooked at 43mins
  • 16RamseyBooked at 90mins
  • 34CoquelinSubstituted forAkpomat 89'minutes
  • 19CazorlaSubstituted forRosickyat 68'minutes
  • 23WelbeckBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWalcottat 78'minutes
  • 12GiroudBooked at 84mins
  • 11Özil

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Gibbs
  • 5Gabriel
  • 7Rosicky
  • 14Walcott
  • 20Flamini
  • 38Akpom
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
35,659

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home23
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Paulinho replaces Ryan Mason.

Booking

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Eric Dier.

Attempt blocked. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).

Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Arsenal. Nacho Monreal tries a through ball, but Laurent Koscielny is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Benjamin Stambouli replaces Erik Lamela.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Chuba Akpom replaces Francis Coquelin.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb with a cross.

Booking

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).

Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Booking

Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Theo Walcott replaces Danny Welbeck.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Mousa Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal).

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Erik Lamela is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Tomas Rosicky replaces Santiago Cazorla.

Attempt missed. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a corner.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Nabil Bentaleb tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt saved. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea24175254213356
2Man City24147347242349
3Southampton24143738172145
4Man Utd23127439221743
5Tottenham2413473731643
6Arsenal24126645271842
7Liverpool2411673327639
8West Ham2310673527836
9Swansea249782831-334
10Stoke239592628-232
11Newcastle238692935-630
12Everton246993134-327
13Crystal Palace2468102634-826
14Sunderland2441282234-1224
15West Brom2357112032-1222
16Aston Villa2457121232-2022
17Hull2448122134-1320
18Burnley2348112138-1720
19QPR2454152443-1919
20Leicester2445152138-1717
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

