Manchester City 1-1 Hull City

Manchester City had 76.4% possession in the game against Hull

Man City go four league games without win

Hull end run of three league defeats

Tigers move out of relegation zone

City fall further behind Chelsea

James Milner salvaged a point for Manchester City against Hull but could not stop his side falling seven points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The visitors took the lead when David Meyler slotted in after Gaston Ramirez's shot struck the post.

The home side rallied after the break and Edin Dzeko's shot was palmed away by Tigers keeper Allan McGregor.

Sergio Aguero's shot hit the Hull crossbar before Milner scored with a curling free-kick in stoppage time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City lacked ideas - Pellegrini

There was little room for error for City as they chased Chelsea, who won at Aston Villa, but they paid the price for a lethargic first half.

City were again without Yaya Toure, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast, and they are winless in all five Premier League matches their influential midfielder has missed this season.

The home side's manager, Manuel Pellegrini, will also have concerns about his side's home form, with three of their four league defeats in the current campaign coming at the Etihad.

Hull's draw earned them a first point in four league games

Hull moved out of the relegation zone but their players were dejected afterwards as they failed to hold on to a lead which would have seen them register their first league win at City.

Nevertheless, the Tigers produced a disciplined and organised defensive display which will stand them in good stead ahead of games against relegation rivals Aston Villa and QPR.

As well as struggling in defence, Steve Bruce's side have had problems in attack but, despite having failed to score in 11 of their previous 15 league matches, the visitors almost took the lead.

Robbie Brady whipped an out-swinging cross to the far post where Hull midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady and City left-back Gael Clichy both seemed to make contact with a header which came back off the bar.

The home side failed to heed the warning and were soon behind.

A poor clearance from City centre-back Martin Demichelis fell to Tigers midfielder Jake Livermore and, with City keeper Joe Hart out of his goal, he tried to guide in a shot which was saved.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Immense' Hull delight Bruce

However, after City failed to clear their lines and a Ramirez shot hit the post, Meyler latched on to a loose ball to slot Hull in front.

The game developed into a battle between the home side's attack and Hull's defence after the break.

City struggled to find the creativity to break down a resilient Hull with Dzeko's shot a rare occasion when Hull keeper Allan McGregor was called into action.

Visiting centre-back Alex Bruce survived giving away a penalty for a clumsy push on David Silva, while Aguero's effort came off the face of the crossbar before Milner struck.

Hull manager Steve Bruce: "I think that's five or six times it's happened to us this year that we've conceded late.

"Especially after last week we needed a response from the players, because against Newcastle we weren't anywhere near up to standard.

"That was a bit more like the team I've had the pleasure of managing for the last couple of years, but I'm disappointed for them because they've played so well.

"It's been an awful 10-12 weeks for us but hopefully that can galvanise the whole squad and help the confidence that has ebbed away a bit. If we can do that then we'll come back here next season and that's the aim of what we're trying to do."

Bruce (left) was joined by new assistant manager Mike Phelan in the dug-out for the first time

This was the third successive league game in which Manchester City have conceded the opening goal of the match

The Tigers have scored just eight goals in their last 16 league games

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has failed to score in his last six games

James Milner (right) ended a 36-game run without a Premier League goal in this match