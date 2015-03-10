Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Aldershot Town 1-1 FC Halifax Town
Richard Peniket scored FC Halifax's first goal in over five hours as they drew with Aldershot.
The hosts dominated early on and took the lead when Antonio German bundled in from close range.
The Shaymen pulled themselves level when Peniket latched onto Adam Smith's cross to head a sixth of the season.
The visitors almost stole all three points late on to boost hopes of a late season play-off push, but Marc Roberts headed against a post.
FC Halifax are eight points outside the top five in seventh, moving up one place, while Aldershot stay 18th.
Aldershot Town caretaker boss Chris Barker told BBC Surrey:
"Credit to Halifax, they're big, strong and well-organised. They're a top eight team and I think they've got three or four games in hand so they might go into the top two.
"They kept going and going and put us under the pressure but credit to my boys once again.
"I think we are happy and disappointed in the dressing room, I think we've come a long way in a short space of time. If you said to us a month ago we would've got a point against Halifax we would've taken it.
"We knew how dangerous they were on set pieces because they are a big, strong physical side and we talked about that before the game. We hung on and got a vital point."
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Smith
- 3McGinty
- 5Wilson
- 15EastBooked at 64mins
- 6Barker
- 7Hatton
- 14RobertsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMolesleyat 72'minutes
- 19Stevenson
- 23German
- 10PlummerSubstituted forRichardsat 51'minutes
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forScottat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lathrope
- 8Molesley
- 11Scott
- 13Thomas
- 16Richards
Halifax
- 27Glennon
- 2Bolton
- 4Roberts
- 7Smith
- 3McManusBooked at 14mins
- 23Hutchison
- 5Pearson
- 22SchofieldSubstituted forJacksonat 46'minutesBooked at 46mins
- 8MarshallBooked at 90mins
- 20Maynard
- 12Peniket
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 9Jackson
- 15Roberts
- 19Boden
- 36Hatfield
- Referee:
- Adam Hopkins
- Attendance:
- 1,167
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Attempt saved. Antonio German (Aldershot Town) header from the left side of the box is saved.
Booking
Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).
Danny East (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) hits the woodwork with a header from the right side of the box. Assisted by Paul Marshall.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Josh Scott replaces Brett Williams.
Attempt saved. James Bolton (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Adam Smith.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt saved. Sam Hatton (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Graham Hutchison (FC Halifax Town).
Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Graham Hutchison (FC Halifax Town).
Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Attempt saved. Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Mark Molesley replaces Jordan Roberts because of an injury.
Foul by Jim Stevenson (Aldershot Town).
Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Booking
Danny East (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny East (Aldershot Town).
Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Brett Williams tries a through ball, but Brett Williams is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) header from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross.
Attempt missed. Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Antonio German (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tom Richards replaces Tristan Plummer because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tristan Plummer (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Booking
Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town).
Danny East (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jamie Jackson replaces Danny Schofield.