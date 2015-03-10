Aldershot Town 1-1 FC Halifax Town

Richard Peniket scored FC Halifax's first goal in over five hours as they drew with Aldershot.

The hosts dominated early on and took the lead when Antonio German bundled in from close range.

The Shaymen pulled themselves level when Peniket latched onto Adam Smith's cross to head a sixth of the season.

The visitors almost stole all three points late on to boost hopes of a late season play-off push, but Marc Roberts headed against a post.

FC Halifax are eight points outside the top five in seventh, moving up one place, while Aldershot stay 18th.

Aldershot Town caretaker boss Chris Barker told BBC Surrey:

"Credit to Halifax, they're big, strong and well-organised. They're a top eight team and I think they've got three or four games in hand so they might go into the top two.

"They kept going and going and put us under the pressure but credit to my boys once again.

"I think we are happy and disappointed in the dressing room, I think we've come a long way in a short space of time. If you said to us a month ago we would've got a point against Halifax we would've taken it.

"We knew how dangerous they were on set pieces because they are a big, strong physical side and we talked about that before the game. We hung on and got a vital point."