Scottish Championship
Livingston2Hearts3

Livingston 2-3 Heart of Midlothian

Kenny Anderson scores for Hearts against Livingston
Kenny Anderson scored on his Hearts debut against Livingston

Two goals in quick succession gave Hearts victory over Livingston and strengthened the Tynecastle side's place at the top of the Championship.

Género Zeefuik struck to give Hearts an early lead but Craig Sives levelled for bottom side Livi after the break.

Recent signing Kenny Anderson headed the visitors back into the lead and Jamie Walker struck their third.

Brad McKay was sent off for a foul on Myles Hippolyte and Kyle Jacobs converted Livi's consolation penalty.

Hearts open up a 19-point gap over Rangers, who have three games in hand and are in Scottish Cup action against Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Jamieson
  • 5Fordyce
  • 14GallagherBooked at 45mins
  • 2Sives
  • 3TalbotBooked at 45mins
  • 7Jacobs
  • 8O'BrienBooked at 13minsSubstituted forPraprotnikat 83'minutes
  • 20Mullen
  • 6JacobsBooked at 27mins
  • 18WhiteBooked at 26minsSubstituted forHippolyteat 80'minutes
  • 22SekajjaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forPittmanat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Hippolyte
  • 12Walker
  • 15Praprotnik
  • 16Beaumont
  • 17McKenna
  • 25Pittman
  • 31Rutherford

Hearts

  • 1Alexander
  • 2PatersonBooked at 56mins
  • 5OzturkBooked at 45mins
  • 4Wilson
  • 30McGhee
  • 11NicholsonSubstituted forAndersonat 45'minutes
  • 14Pallardo Gonzalez
  • 6Gomis
  • 7Walker
  • 19KeatingsSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
  • 23ZeefuikSubstituted forMcKayat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 9El Hassnaoui
  • 12King
  • 13Hamilton
  • 16Oliver
  • 21Anderson
  • 22McKay
  • 36Smith
Referee:
Brian Colvin
Attendance:
5,352

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 2, Heart of Midlothian 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Heart of Midlothian 3.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, Heart of Midlothian 3. Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Dismissal

Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the red card.

Penalty Livingston. Myles Hippolyte draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Brad McKay replaces Género Zeefuik.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Livingston).

Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Scott Pittman replaces Ibra Sekajja.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Heart of Midlothian 3. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy King.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Nejc Praprotnik replaces Burton O'Brien.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Heart of Midlothian 2. Kenny Anderson (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy King.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).

Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Myles Hippolyte replaces Jordan White.

Hand ball by Kenny Anderson (Heart of Midlothian).

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Billy King replaces James Keatings.

Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Ibra Sekajja (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt saved. Ibra Sekajja (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Booking

Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Craig Sives (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Burton O'Brien.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Danny Wilson.

Jordan White (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian).

Second Half

Second Half begins Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kenny Anderson replaces Sam Nicholson because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Booking

Alim Ozturk (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jason Talbot (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Talbot (Livingston).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th February 2015

  • LivingstonLivingston2HeartsHeart of Midlothian3

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts23193161164560
2Rangers20132542202241
3Hibernian23117545232240
4Queen of Sth22106640271336
5Falkirk239863432235
6Raith Rovers228592438-1429
7Dumbarton2365122654-2823
8Alloa2336141735-1815
9Cowdenbeath2243151953-3415
10Livingston2345142535-1012
View full Scottish Championship table

