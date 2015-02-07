Match ends, Livingston 2, Heart of Midlothian 3.
Livingston 2-3 Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Football
Two goals in quick succession gave Hearts victory over Livingston and strengthened the Tynecastle side's place at the top of the Championship.
Género Zeefuik struck to give Hearts an early lead but Craig Sives levelled for bottom side Livi after the break.
Recent signing Kenny Anderson headed the visitors back into the lead and Jamie Walker struck their third.
Brad McKay was sent off for a foul on Myles Hippolyte and Kyle Jacobs converted Livi's consolation penalty.
Hearts open up a 19-point gap over Rangers, who have three games in hand and are in Scottish Cup action against Raith Rovers on Sunday.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 5Fordyce
- 14GallagherBooked at 45mins
- 2Sives
- 3TalbotBooked at 45mins
- 7Jacobs
- 8O'BrienBooked at 13minsSubstituted forPraprotnikat 83'minutes
- 20Mullen
- 6JacobsBooked at 27mins
- 18WhiteBooked at 26minsSubstituted forHippolyteat 80'minutes
- 22SekajjaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forPittmanat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Hippolyte
- 12Walker
- 15Praprotnik
- 16Beaumont
- 17McKenna
- 25Pittman
- 31Rutherford
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 2PatersonBooked at 56mins
- 5OzturkBooked at 45mins
- 4Wilson
- 30McGhee
- 11NicholsonSubstituted forAndersonat 45'minutes
- 14Pallardo Gonzalez
- 6Gomis
- 7Walker
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
- 23ZeefuikSubstituted forMcKayat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 9El Hassnaoui
- 12King
- 13Hamilton
- 16Oliver
- 21Anderson
- 22McKay
- 36Smith
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 5,352
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Heart of Midlothian 3.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Heart of Midlothian 3. Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Dismissal
Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the red card.
Penalty Livingston. Myles Hippolyte draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Brad McKay replaces Género Zeefuik.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Livingston).
Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Pittman replaces Ibra Sekajja.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Heart of Midlothian 3. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy King.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nejc Praprotnik replaces Burton O'Brien.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Heart of Midlothian 2. Kenny Anderson (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy King.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).
Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Myles Hippolyte replaces Jordan White.
Hand ball by Kenny Anderson (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Billy King replaces James Keatings.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Ibra Sekajja (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt saved. Ibra Sekajja (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Booking
Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Craig Sives (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Burton O'Brien.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Danny Wilson.
Jordan White (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian).
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kenny Anderson replaces Sam Nicholson because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Booking
Alim Ozturk (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jason Talbot (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Livingston).