Livingston 2-3 Heart of Midlothian

Kenny Anderson scored on his Hearts debut against Livingston

Two goals in quick succession gave Hearts victory over Livingston and strengthened the Tynecastle side's place at the top of the Championship.

Género Zeefuik struck to give Hearts an early lead but Craig Sives levelled for bottom side Livi after the break.

Recent signing Kenny Anderson headed the visitors back into the lead and Jamie Walker struck their third.

Brad McKay was sent off for a foul on Myles Hippolyte and Kyle Jacobs converted Livi's consolation penalty.

Hearts open up a 19-point gap over Rangers, who have three games in hand and are in Scottish Cup action against Raith Rovers on Sunday.