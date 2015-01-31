Asian Cup final: Australia beat South Korea after extra time

Australia lost in the Asian Cup final four years ago to Japan

A James Troisi goal in extra time gave Australia a 2-1 victory over South Korea and their first Asian Cup success after a thrilling final in Sydney.

A sharp turn and 25-yard shot from Swindon's Massimo Luongo put the hosts in front shortly before half-time.

Son Heung-min grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser after a clever flick from captain Ki Sung-yueng.

But Troisi struck just before the end of the first period of extra time after good work from substitute Tomi Juric.

South Korea's late equaliser led to wild celebrations behind the Australia goal

The Koreans, who beat Australia 1-0 in the group stage, dominated the opening 45 minutes at Stadium Australia before midfielder Luongo's brilliant finish.

With Australia seconds from victory, Son struck, sparking wild celebrations among the 'Red Devils' fans behind the Australia goal.

The decisive moment came with another half about to end as Juric held off Kim Jin-su and when his cross was pushed out by keeper Kim Jin-hyeon, fellow substitute Troisi belted the ball into the roof of the net.

Despite their excellent record of qualifying for World Cups, South Korea are still waiting for their first Asian Cup title since 1960.