West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 13 league meetings with West Ham

Man Utd stay fourth in the table

United entertain Burnley on 11 February

West Ham stay eighth, two points behind Liverpool

Hammers away at Southampton on 11 February

Daley Blind rescued a point for Manchester United with a 93rd-minute equaliser after Cheikhou Kouyate's sublime volley put West Ham ahead.

Kouyate juggled the ball twice, swivelled, and volleyed in, after Mark Noble's free-kick dropped in his path.

United looked to be running out of time when Blind volleyed home from 16 yards after Angel Di Maria's cross.

The visitors finished with 10 men, defender Luke Shaw sent off for a second yellow card.

MOTD2 analysis John Hartson: "With the talent that United manager Louis van Gaal has got in forward positions, I was expecting a lot more from them in front of goal this season. But, as we saw against the Hammers, the dynamic is not working at present." Read more: 'Why Man Utd are toiling in attack'

West Ham, who remain eighth in the table, have not beaten United since 2007 and they will feel they allowed a great opportunity to end that run slip.

The Hammers were on top from the early stages - hustling in defence and attacking with pace.

Media playback is not supported on this device Premier League: West Ham 1-1 Manchester United

In contrast, United lacked creativity and were too easily dispossessed at Upton Park before Blind's dramatic late comeback stretched their unbeaten Premier League away record to seven games.

David De Gea rescued the visitors three times in the opening half an hour, twice keeping out Enner Valencia - one a 25-yard drive and the other an acrobatic close range volley - before James Tomkins was denied by the Spaniard's right foot.

United omitted Juan Mata yet their midfield struggled to carve out chances.

West Ham United have taken a total of seven points from home matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United this season

A mistake by Alex Song almost let in Robin van Persie but Hammers keeper Adrian's only serious save of the opening half was a tame effort by Angel Di Maria.

West Ham got the breakthrough their play deserved in the 49th minute, Kouyate showing great skill to volley home after United's defence had failed to deal with Noble's set-piece delivery.

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal hails 'fantastic spirit'

Noble went close to doubling the Hammers' lead before United came strong in the closing stages.

Falcao looked certain to equalise in the 77th minute after combining with van Persie, but the Colombia forward stabbed wide from close range.

Van Persie was then denied by Adrian's right leg before the Hammers keeper scrambled across his line to keep out Marouane Fellaini in a frantic finish.

It looked to be enough for the hosts - but there was still time for Blind to volley home after West Ham had failed to clear a ball into the area.

A dramatic finish was concluded when United were reduced to 10 men following a second bookable offence for Shaw.

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce: "We have to give the players credit for how well they defended as well as how well they played in possession, which was almost the perfect performance.

"It's not a result we deserved or wanted, but we're back to a level that we know we can play at.

"It was just a great shame we conceded a goal as late as we did, which wasn't the normal goal you concede against Manchester United."

Sam Allardyce has yet to defeat Manchester United in eight attempts as West Ham boss

Manchester United have kept just three clean sheets in their last 11 Premier League games

Daley Blind's Daley two league goals this season have come in the 87th minute (v West Brom) and the 93rd minute (v West Ham)

Luke Shaw was booked twice in the space of 10 minutes