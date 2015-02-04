Borussia Dortmund 0-1 FC Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund's Roman Weidenfeller climbed a fence to talk to fans

Borussia Dortmund's players went over to their vocal fans at the final whistle after defeat by 10-man Augsburg kept the side rooted to the bottom of the German Bundesliga.

The 2011 and 2012 champions, and last season's runners-up, suffered their 11th league loss in front of 80,000 spectators at the Westfalenstadion.

Roman Weidenfeller and Mats Hummels were seen conversing with spectators.

Raul Bobadilla scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute.

Augsburg's Christoph Janker was sent off midway through the second half for bringing down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp said: "We can be accused of anything tonight and it is all justified. Battling also means having the courage to take the right decision. We were missing that tonight."

Hummels said: "If one is in this position after 19 games then it would be unacceptable not to have understanding for the fans' reactions."

Dortmund have 16 points from 19 games, although Jurgen Klopp's men are only two points from safety.

They remain in the Champions League, with a knockout-round match against Juventus coming up on 24 February, but the team make-up is very different to the one that finished runners-up in Europe's premier club competition in the 2012-13 season.

The club have sold key players since winning consecutive league titles, with striker Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Mario Gotze going to arch-rivals Bayern Munich.

And for periods of the season so far, they have been without the likes of World Cup-winning defender Hummels, Marco Reus, Jakub Blaszczykowski, Ilkay Gundogan and Nuri Sahin.

Despite their predicament, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently said there was no reason to doubt coach Klopp.

Elsewhere, Hamburg eased their relegation troubles with a 3-0 win over Paderborn, ending a 398-minute league goal drought.

A penalty awarded after just eight seconds - the fastest since timings were introduced in the 2004-05 season - was converted by Rafael van der Vaart to give the northern German side the lead.

Marcell Jansen and Zoltan Schieber scored the other two in a victory that moved Hamburg to 13th spot on 20 points.

Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller took it upon himself to go over to the fans first

He was joined by team-mate and Germany World Cup-winner Mats Hummels

Klopp's Dortmund have won once in eight Bundesliga matches