Hearts add midfielder Kenny Anderson from RKC Waalwijk
Hearts have signed central midfielder Kenny Anderson after agreeing a nominal fee with Dutch second-tier club RKC Waalwijk in his homeland.
The 22-year-old, who has a Scottish father, has agreed a contract with the Championship club until summer 2016.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson told his club website: "He's a quality player, one who I believe will slot right into our side.
"I feel we will get the best out of him."
Anderson, who was with Willem II as a youth, has made 17 appearances for RKC this season, scoring four goals.
But, with his contract expiring in the summer and talks about a new deal having broken down, his club were keen to cash in now.
RKC managing director Remco Oversier told his club website: "The transfer fee we receive for Kenny also contributes to the survival of RKC Waalwijk.
"We'll miss Kenny as a person and a player, but we are proud that we can transfer a product of our own youth system to such as great club."