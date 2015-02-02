Southampton complete deals for Filip Djuricic and Ryan Bertrand

Filip Djuricic has made 12 appearances on loan at Mainz this season

Southampton have signed Benfica's attacking midfielder Filip Djuricic on loan for the rest of the season.

Full-back Ryan Bertrand has also made a permanent move to St Mary's from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

Serbia international Djuricic, 23, completed his move after terminating a loan deal with Bundesliga side Mainz.

Bertrand, 25, joined Saints on loan in July and has now signed a four-and-half year contract after becoming a regular starter for Southampton.

Djuricic joined Benfica from Heerenveen for £4.5m in February 2013 and made 22 appearances as the club won the Portuguese league in his first season.

He then joined Mainz at the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign and made 12 appearances for the German club.

Djuricic began his career at Serbian club Radnicki Obrenovac before moving to Dutch side Heerenveen, where he scored 26 goals and provided 28 assists in 111 games, in January 2010.

He made his debut for Serbia during that period, going on to win 17 caps, but has failed to hit the same form he enjoyed in the Eredivisie at subsequent clubs.

Bertrand had loan spells at Bournemouth, Oldham Athletic, Norwich City, Reading and Nottingham Forest before joining Southampton.

He was a surprise selection in the starting XI when Chelsea won the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012.