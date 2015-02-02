Dundee United's Ola Adeyemo moves on loan to East Fife

From the section

Ola Adeyemo will hope to enjoy a run of games in the first team at Bayview

Dundee United striker Ola Adeyemo has joined Scottish League Two side East Fife on loan until the season's end.

The 20-year-old London-born player made his debut for the Terrors against Kilmarnock last October, having joined three months earlier.

His early career was spent in Ireland and with Leyton Orient.

In December, United announced that Adeyemo had signed a contract extension securing his future on Tayside until May 2016.

Adeyemo's arrival coincided with the release by the Fifers of 24-year-old striker Cyrus Moosavi.

United also sent two other players out on loan to gain first-team experience in League Two.

Adeyemo's fellow 20-year-old striker, Jordan Moore, has joined Queen's Park, while goalkeeper Marc McCallum, 21, extended his spell at Arbroath.