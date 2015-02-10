Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Rotherham United

Championship
Blackburn kept up their chase for a play-off place as Jordan Rhodes's late goal secured victory over Rotherham.

Midfielder Craig Conway gave Rovers the lead with a superb curling effort from 20 yards.

Rotherham were dominant after the break and deservedly drew level when Matt Derbyshire poked home Paul Green's low cross.

But Blackburn snatched victory when Rhodes stabbed home a loose ball after poor defending from the Millers.

The winner came two minutes after the hosts had hit the post through Rudy Gestede.

Rotherham still had time to find an equaliser but Green put a free header wide when presented with a golden chance.

Blackburn remain ninth, ten points behind the final play-off position, occupied by sixth-placed Brentford.

Rotherham drop to 19th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "It was a massive team effort, we picked up where we left off on Saturday. We saw that in the first half we were totally dominant.

"We showed fantastic spirit once we conceded the equaliser. It was fantastic resilience and togetherness from them and we just carried on and carried on.

"It was hard fought, but every game in the Championship is. We matched their effort and for long periods of the game we totally controlled."

Rotherham manager Steve Evans: "I don't see any reason why in the 33rd minute the referee doesn't give a penalty. It was a blatant handball. We are Rotherham, we don't get them, do we?

"We have been on the end of another atrocious decision, but we're used to it.

"We're Rotherham so people at the Football League possibly don't want us in the Championship, but we are going to fight to be here.

"It's my personal view, but I believe that. I just look at some of the decisions and people say they level out, but if they level out then we have got a lot to come, haven't we?"

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 30Steele
  • 6LoweSubstituted forBaptisteat 20'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Kilgallon
  • 14Olsson
  • 10CairneyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMarshallat 65'minutes
  • 25SpearingBooked at 53mins
  • 29Evans
  • 32Conway
  • 11Rhodes
  • 9BrownSubstituted forGestedeat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Spurr
  • 7King
  • 12Marshall
  • 13Eastwood
  • 15Baptiste
  • 19Taylor
  • 39Gestede

Rotherham

  • 21Collin
  • 16Richardson
  • 20Morgan
  • 4Arnason
  • 28Fryers
  • 17NewtonSubstituted forHammillat 51'minutes
  • 11Green
  • 33Smallwood
  • 18PringleSubstituted forHuntat 51'minutes
  • 23SammonSubstituted forWardat 67'minutes
  • 27Derbyshire

Substitutes

  • 5Broadfoot
  • 8Frecklington
  • 10Bowery
  • 22Ward
  • 24Hammill
  • 30Hunt
  • 35Thompson
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
13,403

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 1.

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Hammill (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Paul Green (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.

Attempt saved. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).

Ezekiel Fryers (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 1. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.

Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).

Ezekiel Fryers (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ben Marshall with a cross.

Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Derbyshire (Rotherham United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Frazer Richardson (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kári Arnason.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Rudy Gestede replaces Chris Brown.

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frazer Richardson (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Rotherham United 1. Matt Derbyshire (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Green with a cross.

Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Craig Conway following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hammill.

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Markus Olsson tries a through ball, but Jordan Rhodes is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Danny Ward replaces Conor Sammon.

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frazer Richardson (Rotherham United).

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackburn Rovers).

Conor Sammon (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Marshall replaces Tom Cairney.

Attempt saved. Adam Hammill (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackburn Rovers).

Conor Sammon (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.

Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.

Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough30178548202859
2Bournemouth30177664313358
3Derby30177658283058
4Ipswich30159648301854
5Watford30165959342553
6Brentford30164104639752
7Norwich30148857362150
8Wolves3013983838048
9Blackburn30119104040042
10Sheff Wed3091292328-539
11Birmingham30911103241-938
12Nottm Forest29910104042-237
13Bolton30107133744-737
14Reading30107133545-1037
15Huddersfield30107134052-1237
16Cardiff3099123743-636
17Leeds3098133240-835
18Fulham30105154353-1035
19Rotherham30712112938-933
20Charlton3061592841-1333
21Brighton30612123239-730
22Millwall3079142847-1930
23Wigan29410152739-1222
24Blackpool3048182356-3320
View full Championship table

