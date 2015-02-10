Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Rotherham United

Craig Conway scored Blackburn's opener with his first league goal of the season

Blackburn kept up their chase for a play-off place as Jordan Rhodes's late goal secured victory over Rotherham.

Midfielder Craig Conway gave Rovers the lead with a superb curling effort from 20 yards.

Rotherham were dominant after the break and deservedly drew level when Matt Derbyshire poked home Paul Green's low cross.

But Blackburn snatched victory when Rhodes stabbed home a loose ball after poor defending from the Millers.

The winner came two minutes after the hosts had hit the post through Rudy Gestede.

Rotherham still had time to find an equaliser but Green put a free header wide when presented with a golden chance.

Blackburn remain ninth, ten points behind the final play-off position, occupied by sixth-placed Brentford.

Rotherham drop to 19th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "It was a massive team effort, we picked up where we left off on Saturday. We saw that in the first half we were totally dominant.

"We showed fantastic spirit once we conceded the equaliser. It was fantastic resilience and togetherness from them and we just carried on and carried on.

"It was hard fought, but every game in the Championship is. We matched their effort and for long periods of the game we totally controlled."

Rotherham manager Steve Evans: "I don't see any reason why in the 33rd minute the referee doesn't give a penalty. It was a blatant handball. We are Rotherham, we don't get them, do we?

"We have been on the end of another atrocious decision, but we're used to it.

"We're Rotherham so people at the Football League possibly don't want us in the Championship, but we are going to fight to be here.

"It's my personal view, but I believe that. I just look at some of the decisions and people say they level out, but if they level out then we have got a lot to come, haven't we?"