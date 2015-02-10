Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 1.
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Rotherham United
Blackburn kept up their chase for a play-off place as Jordan Rhodes's late goal secured victory over Rotherham.
Midfielder Craig Conway gave Rovers the lead with a superb curling effort from 20 yards.
Rotherham were dominant after the break and deservedly drew level when Matt Derbyshire poked home Paul Green's low cross.
But Blackburn snatched victory when Rhodes stabbed home a loose ball after poor defending from the Millers.
The winner came two minutes after the hosts had hit the post through Rudy Gestede.
Rotherham still had time to find an equaliser but Green put a free header wide when presented with a golden chance.
Blackburn remain ninth, ten points behind the final play-off position, occupied by sixth-placed Brentford.
Rotherham drop to 19th, just three points above the relegation zone.
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "It was a massive team effort, we picked up where we left off on Saturday. We saw that in the first half we were totally dominant.
"We showed fantastic spirit once we conceded the equaliser. It was fantastic resilience and togetherness from them and we just carried on and carried on.
"It was hard fought, but every game in the Championship is. We matched their effort and for long periods of the game we totally controlled."
Rotherham manager Steve Evans: "I don't see any reason why in the 33rd minute the referee doesn't give a penalty. It was a blatant handball. We are Rotherham, we don't get them, do we?
"We have been on the end of another atrocious decision, but we're used to it.
"We're Rotherham so people at the Football League possibly don't want us in the Championship, but we are going to fight to be here.
"It's my personal view, but I believe that. I just look at some of the decisions and people say they level out, but if they level out then we have got a lot to come, haven't we?"
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 30Steele
- 6LoweSubstituted forBaptisteat 20'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 4Kilgallon
- 14Olsson
- 10CairneyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMarshallat 65'minutes
- 25SpearingBooked at 53mins
- 29Evans
- 32Conway
- 11Rhodes
- 9BrownSubstituted forGestedeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Spurr
- 7King
- 12Marshall
- 13Eastwood
- 15Baptiste
- 19Taylor
- 39Gestede
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 16Richardson
- 20Morgan
- 4Arnason
- 28Fryers
- 17NewtonSubstituted forHammillat 51'minutes
- 11Green
- 33Smallwood
- 18PringleSubstituted forHuntat 51'minutes
- 23SammonSubstituted forWardat 67'minutes
- 27Derbyshire
Substitutes
- 5Broadfoot
- 8Frecklington
- 10Bowery
- 22Ward
- 24Hammill
- 30Hunt
- 35Thompson
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 13,403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 1.
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Hammill (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Paul Green (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.
Attempt saved. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).
Ezekiel Fryers (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 1. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).
Ezekiel Fryers (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ben Marshall with a cross.
Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Derbyshire (Rotherham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Frazer Richardson (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kári Arnason.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Rudy Gestede replaces Chris Brown.
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frazer Richardson (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Rotherham United 1. Matt Derbyshire (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Green with a cross.
Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Craig Conway following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hammill.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Markus Olsson tries a through ball, but Jordan Rhodes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Danny Ward replaces Conor Sammon.
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frazer Richardson (Rotherham United).
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackburn Rovers).
Conor Sammon (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Marshall replaces Tom Cairney.
Attempt saved. Adam Hammill (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackburn Rovers).
Conor Sammon (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.
Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.