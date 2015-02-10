Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Fulham 1.
Bolton Wanderers 3-1 Fulham
-
Bolton came from a goal down to defeat Fulham, with on-loan Manchester United midfielder Saidy Janko scoring a spectacular debut goal.
Shaun Hutchinson gave the visitors the lead when he fired in from close range.
Wanderers equalised on the stroke of half-time when Janko's cross was headed home by Eidur Gudjohnsen, before the teenager scored his 25-yard stunner.
Adam Le Fondre, on loan from Cardiff, completed victory when he capitalised on an error by Marcus Bettinelli.
It was a first victory in four games for Neil Lennon's side, who moved up to 13th in the Championship table, while Fulham drop to 18th.
The victory might have been more emphatic for Wanderers, who had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half when Josh Vela's shot was handled by Nikolay Bodurov.
The win was Bolton's first against the Cottagers in eight years, while Gudjohnsen's goal was his side's first against the Londoners in 640 minutes dating back to Ivan Klasnic's strike in 2009.
Bolton manager Neil Lennon:
"You would like to think (Janko) was happy but you never know with him because he is so level-headed.
"But he assists one and scores a miraculous goal really. Saidy has looked forward to this experience though he was a bit tentative when he first came in. You could see that in the first 20 minutes.
"But once he got up and running he was fine. The assist for the goal gave him a huge lift and with young players it is all about confidence.
"He tired towards the end, which was understandable, but he can be very satisfied with his debut."
Fulham manager Kit Symons:
"In the first half I thought we played some really good stuff and were far the better team.
"We should have come in leading quite comfortably but then concede a poor goal.
"Even then, if we approach the second half in the same manner we would be fine. But we just sat off them for some reason.
"We looked nervous on the ball, couldn't keep possession and when we did win it on the edge of our box we just kicked it rather than passing it out and we never got going."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 24Lonergan
- 47JankoSubstituted forHallat 88'minutes
- 31Wheater
- 14Dervite
- 5Ream
- 25Vela
- 29BannanSubstituted forTwardzikat 90+2'minutes
- 18Danns
- 7Feeney
- 22GudjohnsenSubstituted forCloughat 76'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 3Moxey
- 11Hall
- 13Amos
- 27Twardzik
- 32Eaves
- 40Clough
- 45Slavchev
Fulham
- 40Bettinelli
- 37Grimmer
- 4Hutchinson
- 6Bodurov
- 3Stafylidis
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 21Christensen
- 12FofanaSubstituted forParkerat 66'minutes
- 11KacaniklicSubstituted forWilliamsat 81'minutes
- 44McCormack
- 20RodallegaSubstituted forWoodrowat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kiraly
- 8Parker
- 14Roberts
- 16Woodrow
- 25Dembele
- 27Williams
- 33Burn
- Referee:
- Gary Sutton
- Attendance:
- 12,790
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Fulham 1.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Andy Lonergan tries a through ball, but Liam Feeney is caught offside.
Foul by Scott Parker (Fulham).
Filip Twardzik (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Filip Twardzik replaces Barry Bannan.
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Fulham).
Zach Clough (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 3, Fulham 1. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Robert Hall replaces Saidy Janko.
Shaun Hutchinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Zach Clough (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers).
Cauley Woodrow (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. George Williams replaces Alexander Kacaniklic.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Fulham 1. Saidy Janko (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Vela.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Attempt saved. Saidy Janko (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Zach Clough replaces Eidur Gudjohnsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cauley Woodrow replaces Hugo Rodallega.
Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) because of an injury.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.
Foul by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham).
Barry Bannan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Scott Parker replaces Seko Fofana.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) because of an injury.
Delay in match Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Saidy Janko (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Feeney.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Attempt blocked. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Fulham).
Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.
Foul by Hugo Rodallega (Fulham).