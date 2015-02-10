Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City

Laurent Koscielny opened the scoring despite Leicester's positive start

Ozil creates goals for Koscielny and Walcott

Foxes rally but fall further from safety

Arsenal displace Man Utd in top four

Wenger 'worried' after Ramsey injury

Arsenal moved into the Premier League top four with a win that left bottom club Leicester City five points adrift of safety.

Mesut Ozil whipped in a corner for Laurent Koscielny to tap in from close range and later saw a shot saved, allowing Theo Walcott to volley home.

But the Foxes rallied as Andrej Kramaric scored a first goal in English football with a low second-half shot.

He was also denied late on by keeper David Ospina as the Gunners held on.

Edgy Arsenal got away with it - Wenger

It has been an eventful four days at Leicester, who were promoted from the Championship in May.

On Sunday, the club issued a statement denying widespread reports manager Nigel Pearson had been sacked and before kick-off he discovered he would not be charged for an apparent touchline grapple with James McArthur during Saturday's defeat by Crystal Palace.

The 51-year-old sat in the stands for the opening period and joked with club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, but the harsh reality that Leicester have been bottom for over two months will escape neither man.

Leicester City have now been bottom of the Premier League since the last week of November

Pearson deployed a rarely used back five to frustrate Arsenal and while his side threatened until the final whistle, the Gunners' quality in the final third - not least from Ozil, who completed 88% of his passes - was telling.

The German - making his 50th start - created an early opening for Walcott, saw a poked shot tipped wide and from the resulting corner, delivered for Koscielny to score his third goal of the season.

I'm tired of being unlucky - Nigel Pearson

The French defender had ample space to side-foot in, ensuring Pearson's side remain on just four clean sheets this season - a league low.

Alexis Sanchez - back after a hamstring injury - had shots blocked but when Ozil found the target from range, Mark Schwarzer parried and Walcott swept home a crisp first-time volley from 12 yards across the keeper.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger lost substitute Aaron Ramsey to injury after just nine minutes of his introduction as they stuttered through the second period and Kramaric will rue his chance to deliver the point his side's endeavour arguably deserved.

He squeezed a shot through bodies and low into the net to give Leicester some hope and when sent clear late on by the impressive Riyad Mahrez - who went close four times on the night - could only chip into the hands of Ospina.

It was a glorious chance and the difference between a crucial away point and Arsenal displacing Manchester United in the top four.

The last time Arsenal played Leicester they sealed their 'invincible' 2003-04 season with a 2-1 win at Highbury

Nigel Pearson sat behind chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the pair laughed and joked during the first half

All of Laurent Koscielny's goals this season have arrived in home wins and he tapped in unmarked from six yards

Andrej Kramaric drilled right footed into the bottom corner and could have equalised when clean through late on