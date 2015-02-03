Anderson: Manchester United midfielder joins Internacional

Anderson joined Manchester United in the same deal that brought Nani to the club

Midfielder Anderson has left Manchester United on a free transfer and signed a four-year contract with Brazilian side Internacional.

The 26-year-old spent seven and a half years at Old Trafford after joining from Porto for a fee of around £26m in July 2007.

Anderson has struggled with injury and fitness, hardly featuring for United's first team in recent seasons.

He has won eight caps for Brazil and made two United appearances in 2014-15.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who signed Anderson, identified him as a possible successor to Paul Scholes and he was a first-team regular for his first four years at Old Trafford.

A combination of serious injuries - and struggles with his weight - reduced his playing time.

Anderson was loaned to Italian side Fiorentina in January 2014 after making only three appearances for United under David Moyes.

In total, he featured 179 times for the club and was a member of the side that won the Champions League in 2008, scoring a penalty in the shootout victory over Chelsea in Moscow.

He netted the winning penalty in another final shootout, as United overcame Tottenham to win the League Cup in 2009.

His time at Manchester United featured four Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups and the Fifa Club World Cup.