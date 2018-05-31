BBC Sport - Fulham 1-3 Sunderland: Marcus Bettinelli scores an own goal

Embarrassing own goal by Bettinelli

  • From the section FA Cup

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli parries the ball into his own goal to equalise for Sunderland and make it 1-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The match ended in a 3-1 win for Sunderland and Fulham manager Kit Symons backed Bettinelli.

"It was obviously a mistake, but Marcus has been excellent for us," said Symons. "I'm certainly not going to point any blame at him. He'll be all right, he's a very strong character and has been superb for us this season."

Top Stories