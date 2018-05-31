Preston secure an FA Cup fifth-round home tie against Manchester United with three goals in 10 second-half minutes against Sheffield United.

Jamie Murphy gave hosts United a half-time lead in this fourth-round replay against their League One rivals, but Paul Gallagher, who scored a stunning free-kick in the first tie at Deepdale, did it again to equalise after half time.

Paul Huntington then headed in Scott Laird's corner before Gallagher converted a penalty to secure victory.

Available to UK users only.