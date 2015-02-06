Tottenham v Arsenal & Everton v Liverpool: Derby day in numbers

Saturday's derbies offer the chance for bragging rights on Merseyside and in north London

Saturday is derby day in the Premier League, as Tottenham take on Arsenal at White Hart Lane and Everton play Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Few matches compare with the history, tradition and drama of both fixtures, but what do the statistics tell us about who might win?

BBC Sport takes a closer look at Saturday's matches, analysing the form, reflecting on the past and and identifying the key men.

The Premier League weekend Saturday 7 February: Tottenham v Arsenal (Kick-off 12:45 GMT) Saturday 7 February: Everton v Liverpool (17:30 GMT)

The history

Liverpool and Arsenal have the edge over their rivals when it comes to derby bragging rights, with the Reds having won 89 of the 223 Merseyside derbies, to Everton's 66 victories, and the Gunners beating Spurs 77 times and losing just 54 of their 179 matches.

The Merseyside derby is always a fiery fixture, with Everton v Liverpool games leading the way when it comes to red cards in a Premier League fixture, ahead of Liverpool v Manchester United (15) and Everton v Newcastle United (13).

Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has played in 32 Merseyside derbies between 1998 and 2015 but, unless the two rivals meet in the Europa League final, Saturday's will be his last one. He will move level with Alan Hansen in the list of individual derby appearances, behind only Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar (34) and Ian Rush (36) and Everton's Neville Southall (41).

As influential as Gerrard has been, his 10 derby goals means he falls well short of being the fixture's most prolific scorer:

The Merseyside rivals meet at Goodison in contrasting form, with Liverpool unbeaten in seven Premier League matches and Everton's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday their first in seven games.

Who will make the difference this time? This season's statistics suggest Romelu Lukaku, Steven Gerrard and Raheem Sterling are the players most likely to do the damage.

Tottenham v Arsenal

Tottenham have only finished above Arsenal twice in Premier League history, the last time being in 1995, but will go above the Gunners with a victory at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane and Alexis Sanchez have made most of the headlines for Tottenham and Arsenal, respectively this season, but where will the 180th North London derby be won?

Tottenham have won more Premier League derbies at White Hart Lane than they have lost - just - having won eight and lost six of the matches they have played since the start of the Premier League era. They will be relieved they aren't playing at Emirates Stadium, though, with their rivals only losing two of 28 derbies on their own turf.