Wolves striker Nouha Dicko tells BBC WM 95.6 that last month's signing of Benik Afobe will help to bring better competition for places at Molineux.

"It showed the ambition of the club to prepare for the future," said Dicko, who was himself a January transfer window signing a year ago. "He has done really well in League One this season and it can only help me. I think I can play well with him."

Afobe, who scored on his debut in the 2-0 win over Blackpool on 17 January, started alongside Dicko for the first time in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bolton.

Dicko scored Wolves' third-minute opener at the Macron Stadium, making him joint top-scorer with Bakary Sako with seven goals.