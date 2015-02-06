Alfreton Town: US investors have long-term commitment

Alfreton almost made the end-of-season Conference Premier play-offs last season but have struggled this term

Alfreton Town's new American investors say their long-term commitment would not be affected by relegation from the Conference this season.

The Reds are one place and four points from safety prior to Saturday's home game with fellow strugglers Southport.

But director Jonathan Collura told BBC Radio Derby: "Regardless of what happens the goal is still the same.

"And the goal is take the team as far as we can. If we do get relegated we will regroup."

However, Collura is convinced Alfreton will avoid the drop.

"Looking at it right now I am confident we will be able to stay in the Conference," he added.