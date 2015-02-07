Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 2.
VfB Stuttgart 0-2 Bayern Munich
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich eased past Stuttgart to grab their first win of the year thanks to goals from Arjen Robben and David Alaba.
Robben's 12th league goal of the season came from a left-foot shot inside the area to give the visitors the lead just before half-time.
Alaba then curled a spectacular 35-yard free-kick into the top right corner for Bayern's second on 51 minutes.
It means 2007 champions Stuttgart drop two places to the bottom of the table.
"We are not perfect. We can still improve," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola said.
"We should run less and move more with the ball in our possession."
Bayern hold an eight-point lead over Wolfsburg after their first win in three matches.
"That goal just before the break was crucial," Robben said.
"Stuttgart defended in numbers and it was good that one went in. It was about time we got three points from a game."
Germany winger Andre Schurrle enjoyed a memorable debut as he inspired Wolfsburg to a 3-0 win against Hoffenheim.
Schurrle, who arrived from Chelsea on deadline day, set up Bas Dost and Kevin De Bruyne as the Wolves led 2-0 at the break.
Belgium attacker De Bruyne - another former Chelsea player - added a third as the home side made it seven points from their first three games of 2015.
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's first win since 5 December, 3-0 against Freiburg, moves them two places up the table, with Stuttgart replacing them at the bottom.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
- 1Ulreich
- 3SchwaabSubstituted forHarnikat 45'minutes
- 32Baumgartl
- 6Niedermeier
- 2G Sakai
- 16Klein
- 13RomeuBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMaximat 58'minutes
- 20Gentner
- 21HlousekSubstituted forKosticat 72'minutes
- 8Leitner
- 9Ibisevic
Substitutes
- 5Haggui
- 7Harnik
- 18Kostic
- 19Werner
- 22Kirschbaum
- 23Sararer
- 44Maxim
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5BenatiaBooked at 86mins
- 4Costa Santos
- 27Alaba
- 3Alonso
- 30WeiserSubstituted forMüllerat 45'minutes
- 18Bernat
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRodeat 88'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 19Götze
Substitutes
- 14Pizarro
- 16Gaudino
- 20Rode
- 23Reina
- 24Kurt
- 25Müller
- 28Badstuber
- Referee:
- Florian Meyer
- Attendance:
- 60,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home27
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mario Götze (FC Bayern München).
Florian Klein (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by David Alaba.
Dangerous play by Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München).
Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rode replaces Arjen Robben.
Booking
Medhi Benatia (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (FC Bayern München).
Alexandru Maxim (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moritz Leitner (VfB Stuttgart).
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Alexandru Maxim tries a through ball, but Vedad Ibisevic is caught offside.
Dante (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart).
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Medhi Benatia (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Kostic (VfB Stuttgart).
Medhi Benatia (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart).
Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).
Foul by Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München).
Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Florian Klein tries a through ball, but Christian Gentner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xabi Alonso with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Klein.
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexandru Maxim (VfB Stuttgart).
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Filip Kostic replaces Adam Hlousek.
Attempt missed. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by David Alaba.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.