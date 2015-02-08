Head coach John Carver says Newcastle "shot ourselves in the foot" through "stupidity" when they allowed Stoke to equalise in a 1-1 draw at St James' Park.

When Gabriel Obertan set up Jack Colback's opener, Carter thought he was a "genius", but Peter Crouch's equaliser made him a "villain".

Peter Crouch has now scored 44 Premier League headers, third on the list behind Dion Dublin (45) and Alan Shearer (46).