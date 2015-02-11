Premier League predictions: Lawro v Arsenal Ladies star Kelly Smith

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponent for the midweek Premier League fixtures is Arsenal Ladies striker, captain and player-coach Kelly Smith.

Smith, who retired from international football earlier this month after scoring a record 46 goals in 117 appearances for England, is preparing for the upcoming Women's Super League season with the Gunners.

"The league is our main focus this year," Smith told BBC Sport. "We were disappointed to finish fourth last season but, with the signings we have made and the spirit in the squad, it is looking promising."

Smith won the FA Women's Cup and FA WSL Continental Cup with Arsenal last season

The four-time Women's FA Cup winner, who has featured in the top five of the Fifa Women's World Player of the Year rankings four times in her career, is also a season-ticket holder for the Arsenal men's team at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Ladies continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Doncaster Rovers Belles at Boreham Wood FC on Sunday. They begin the new Super League campaign against Notts County Ladies on 2 April.

Premier League predictions Result Lawro Kelly TUESDAY Arsenal v Leicester 2-1 3-0 3-0 Hull v Aston Villa 2-0 2-1 0-1 Sunderland v QPR 0-2 2-1 2-1 Liverpool v Tottenham 3-2 2-0 0-1 WEDNESDAY Chelsea v Everton 1-0 2-0 2-1 Man Utd v Burnley 3-1 3-0 3-1 Southampton v West Ham 0-0 2-0 2-0 Stoke v Man City 1-4 0-2 1-2 Crystal Palace v Newcastle 1-1 2-0 0-1 West Brom v Swansea 2-0 2-1 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro got four correct results from 10 games, including no perfect scores.

His score of four points was enough to beat punk poet John Cooper Clarke, who picked two correct results, with no perfect scores. His total of two points leaves him joint bottom of the guest leaderboard.

We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 24 Lawro 164 Guests 157

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 19:45 GMT unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY

Arsenal 2-1 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Kelly's prediction: 3-0

Hull 2-0 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Kelly's prediction: 0-1

Sunderland 0-2 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Kelly's prediction: 2-1

Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kelly's prediction: 0-1

WEDNESDAY

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kelly's prediction: 2-1

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Kelly's prediction: 3-1

Southampton 0-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kelly's prediction: 2-0

Stoke 1-4 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Kelly's prediction: 1-2

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kelly's prediction: 0-1

West Brom 2-0 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Kelly's prediction: 2-0

Lawro v Guests P24 W11 D3 L10

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 12 Mark Ronson 11 Steph Houghton 10 Liam Fray, Rachel Riley 8 Death in Paradise, Roddy Doyle, Tim Henman, Olly Murs, Henning Wehn, Benedict Wong 7 Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles, Seann Walsh 6.83 Lawro (average after 24 weeks) 6 Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer, Steve Wilson 5 Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann, Adil Ray 4 Kell Brook, Guy Mowbray 2 John Cooper Clarke, Neil Lennon, Jack O'Connell

Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)

Lawro's worst score: 2 points (week 20 v Steve Wilson)