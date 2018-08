Scottish Championship ins and outs - January 2015

Haris Vuckic, Remie Streete and Gael Bigirimana joined Rangers from Newcastle

Rangers continue to teeter on the brink of another financial implosion, but the Glasgow club still managed to make waves in the transfer market on deadline day.

Five players, including Northern Ireland winger Shane Ferguson and Slovenia midfielder Haris Vuckic, arrived on loan from Newcastle United thanks to Ibrox shareholder and Magpies owner Mike Ashley.

It looks likely that they will be involved in an attempt to win promotion via the play-offs with Rangers currently sitting second top but 19 points behind Scottish Championship leaders Hearts.

The high-flying Tynecastle outfit, meanwhile, went Dutch as they recruited strapping striker Genero Zeefuik on loan from Groningen and bought winger Kenny Anderson from RKC Waalwijk.

Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs will be hoping to help Fraser Fyvie recapture the form that led to his move from Aberdeen to Wigan Athletic in the same way as he has done with fellow midfielder Scott Allan.

Along with their four other senior additions, the third-top side are gearing up to give Rangers a run for their money in the chase for the runners-up spot assuming Hearts do not squander their lead.

Alloa Athletic

In: Isaac Layne, forward (Southend United); Greg Rutherford, forward (Dover Athletic). Loan: Phil Roberts, midfielder (Dundee); Calaum Jahraldo-Martin, forward (Hull City).

Out: None.

Cowdenbeath

In: Lewis Toshney, defender (Ross County); Colin Nish, forward (Dumbarton); Declan Hughes, midfielder (St Mirren); Jordan Halsman, defender (Breidablik); Jamie Sneddon, goalkeeper. Loan: John Herron, midfielder (Celtic); Robbie Buchanan, defender (Hearts).

Out: Danijel Jurisic, forward (Sencur); Craig Sutherland (Stenhousemuir); Thomas Flynn, goalkeeper. Loan: Iain Campbell, defender (Forfar Athletic); Jack Nicholson, forward (East Stirlingshire). Loan ended: Calum Gallagher, forward (Rangers); Marcus Fraser, defender (Celtic).

Dumbarton

In: Mark Wilson, defender (Dundee United). Loan: Stuart Findlay, defender (Celtic); Darren Petrie, midfielder (Dundee United); Dylan Easton, midfielder (St Johnstone).

Out: Guillame Buezelin, assistant manager (Hamilton Academical); Colin Nish, forward (Dumbarton); Mark McLaughlin, defender (Clyde); Steven McDougall, midfielder (Clyde). Loan ended: Chris Kane, forward (St Johnstone); Kieran MacDonald, defender (Hamilton Academical). Loan: Calum Cook, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Joe Coleman, defender (Kilbirnie Ladeside).

Falkirk

In: Maurice Malpas, director of football; Aaron Muirhead, defender (Partick Thistle); Mark Kerr, midfielder (Queen of the South); John Baird, forward (Queen of the South). Loan: Taylor Morgan, forward (Ostersunds);

Out:Loan ended: Joe Shaughnessy, defender (Aberdeen). Loan: Ryan McGeever, defender (Arbroath); Liam Rowan, defender (Arbroath); Thomas Grant, midfielder (Arbroath); Gregor Amos, goalkeeper (Lothian Thistle Hutcheson Vale).

Heart of Midlothian

In: Kenny Anderson, midfielder (RKC Waalwijk, undisclosed); Jake Hutchings, defender (Torquay United). Loan: Genero Zeefuik, forward (Groningen).

Out: Aaron Scott, midfielder (Hibernian). Loan: Jason Holt, midfielder (Sheffield United); Dale Carrick, forward (Raith Rovers); Liam Gordon, defender (Arbroath).

Hibernian

In: Fraser Fyvie, midfielder (Wigan Athletic); Tomas Cerny, goalkeeper (Ergotelis); Franck Dja Djedge, forward (Dinamo Minsk); Aaron Scott, midfielder (Hearts). Loan: Keith Watson, defender (Dundee United); Martin Boyle, forward (Dundee).

Out:Loan ended: Matthew Kennedy, midfielder (Everton); Jake Sinclair. Loan: Alex Harris, midfielder (Dundee); Callum Booth, defender (Partick Thistle).

Livingston

In: David Hopkin, assistant head coach (Greenock Morton); Ibra Sekajja, forward (Inverness Caledonian Stadium); Scott Pittman, forward (Bo'ness United).

Out: David Robertson, midfielder (Ayr United); Simon Mensing, defender (Atlanta Silverbacks).

Queen of the South

In: Mark Millar, midfielder (Peterhead).

Out: Mark Kerr, midfielder (Falkirk); John Baird, forward (Falkirk). Loan: Kevin Dzierzawski, midfielder (Peterhead);

Raith Rovers

In:Loan: Dale Carrick, forward (Hearts).

Out:Loan: Ross Laidlaw, goalkeeper (Elgin City); David Bates, defender (East Stirlingshire).

Rangers

In: Loan: Haris Vuckic, midfielder (Newcastle United); Gael Bigirimana, midfielder (Newcastle United); Kevin Mbabu, defender (Newcastle United); Remie Streete, defender (Newcastle United); Shane Ferguson, midfielder (Newcastle United).

Out: Lewis Macleod, midfielder (Brentford, undisclosed); Arnold Peralta, midfielder; Ryan Finnie, defender (Partick Thistle). Loan: Kyle McAusland, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Junior Ogen, forward (Annan Athletic).