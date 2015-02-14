Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 4, West Ham United 0.
West Bromwich Albion 4-0 West Ham
- From the section FA Cup
- West Brom into FA Cup quarter-finals
- Ideye scores for third successive game
- West Ham substitute Morgan Amalfitano sent off
- Tony Pulis beaten just once in eight games
Record signing Brown Ideye scored twice as resurgent West Brom thumped West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2008.
The striker side-footed the Baggies ahead after 20 minutes before a 25-yard shot from James Morrison made it 2-0.
Ideye headed the third goal from eight yards early in the second half.
West Ham substitute Morgan Amalfitano was sent off for pushing Chris Brunt in the face before Saido Berahino drove in the final goal at the near post.
West Brom are still fighting against relegation in the Premier League but manager Tony Pulis - who has lost just one in his first eight games in charge - had made it clear he also wants a sustained cup run.
And the performance of his side reflected that as they moved to within two wins of giving Pulis the chance to make amends for the defeat he suffered as Stoke manager against Manchester City in the 2011 FA Cup final.
The Baggies dominated throughout against a West Ham side who, according to manager Sam Allardyce, were also intent on trying to win the trophy with no fears of their own about league safety.
Before this season, Allardyce had not enjoyed an FA Cup win in his three seasons in charge of the Hammers but after a run of just one defeat in nine games they were unable to replicate their recent form.
West Ham were missing injured striker Andy Carroll, whose season has been ended by a knee injury, and they were never able to wrest the initiative back once West Brom took an early lead.
|Proving his worth
|£10m man Brown Ideye scored twice in his first 17 appearances for West Brom but in his last three games has found the net against Burnley, Swansea and West Ham, twice.
Ideye, who initially struggled following his arrival from Dynamo Kiev for a reported £10m last summer, has now scored four goals in his last three games to take his tally for the season to five.
The Nigeria international tapped home the opening goal from a Craig Dawson cross and West Brom almost doubled their lead when Craig Gardner, playing in place of the cup-tied Darren Fletcher, struck the bar from 35 yards.
West Ham's reprieve was short-lived as Morrison robbed Mark Noble before firing home and when Ideye headed in a cross from Stephane Sessesgnon 12 minutes into the second half a comeback never looked likely.
Amalfitano was dismissed 10 minutes after coming on for first kicking out at Brunt and then raising his hand to the Albion midfielder's face in the minor skirmish that followed. Referee Martin Atkinson, who had issued a yellow card for the initial offence, then reached into his back pocket and pulled out the red.
Minutes later West Ham's misery was complete when Berahino found himself in space on the right of the penalty area and he drilled home his 16th goal of the season from an acute angle, beating keeper Adrian at his near post.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis told BT Sport:
"We mustn't get carried away. It was a good performance, we're very pleased, but there's still a long way to go in the league and obviously we need a little but of luck in the next draw.
"Things went our way and I'm really pleased for the players and, scoring four goals, all the punters who came to watch.
"Ideye has done absolutely fantastic. There was a weight on his shoulders and scoring goals takes that weight off your shoulders and he's blossomed and looks a good player."
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce:
"I would say it was probably coming based on what we've had to cope with over the last few weeks and I think it told on us today, there's no doubt about that.
"I have to give West Brom a lot of credit - they were very good, particularly the front two.
"But I look at the players and there was not the energy we know they've got based on all they've done in the last few weeks."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 6Lescott
- 11Brunt
- 8GardnerSubstituted forGamboaat 90+1'minutes
- 7Morrison
- 5Yacob
- 29SessegnonSubstituted forMcManamanat 78'minutes
- 18Berahino
- 9IdeyeSubstituted forBairdat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 3Olsson
- 4Baird
- 13Myhill
- 15Pocognoli
- 16Gamboa
- 19McManaman
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 18Jenkinson
- 8Kouyaté
- 5Tomkins
- 3Cresswell
- 16Noble
- 30SongSubstituted forO'Brienat 68'minutes
- 11Downing
- 4NolanSubstituted forAmalfitanoat 60'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 15SakhoSubstituted forColeat 68'minutes
- 31E Valencia
Substitutes
- 17O'Brien
- 20Demel
- 21Amalfitano
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 24Cole
- 25Henry
- 36Lee
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 19,956
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 4, West Ham United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Cristian Gamboa replaces Craig Gardner.
Stewart Downing (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
Attempt missed. Callum McManaman (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Yacob.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Baird replaces Brown Ideye.
Attempt missed. Carl Jenkinson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Enner Valencia.
Attempt saved. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saido Berahino.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Joey O'Brien.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Adrián.
Attempt saved. Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum McManaman with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Callum McManaman replaces Stéphane Sessegnon.
Attempt saved. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Morrison.
Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mark Noble.
Attempt blocked. Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Dawson.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 4, West Ham United 0. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a through ball.
Dismissal
Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) is shown the red card for fighting.
Booking
Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United).
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Joey O'Brien replaces Alexandre Song.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Carlton Cole replaces Diafra Sakho.
Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Noble.
Attempt blocked. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Stéphane Sessegnon tries a through ball, but Brown Ideye is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Morgan Amalfitano replaces Kevin Nolan.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Craig Gardner tries a through ball, but Brown Ideye is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 3, West Ham United 0. Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt saved. Alexandre Song (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Enner Valencia with a through ball.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Craig Dawson tries a through ball, but Brown Ideye is caught offside.
Alexandre Song (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion).
Offside, West Ham United. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Kevin Nolan is caught offside.
Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.