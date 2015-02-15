Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City
-
- New Villa manager Tim Sherwood in stands
- Villa transformed after Sherwood words at break
- Leandro Bacuna scores 16th goal of Villa's season
- Leicester create best openings of flat first half
New Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood watched from the stands as his side reached the FA Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Leicester City.
Leandro Bacuna's curled strike put Villa ahead after a flat first half, before Scott Sinclair scored late on to seemingly secure the victory.
The home side's nerve was tested after Andrej Kramaric grabbed one back for Leicester in injury-time.
But Villa held on to win the fifth-round tie.
Both clubs had endured a tumultuous week, with Leicester boss Nigel Pearson's position having been the subject of speculation, and Villa parting company with Paul Lambert before hiring Tim Sherwood as new manager on Saturday.
With former Tottenham boss Sherwood watching on from the directors' box, the home fans' reaction to his presence was muted. The 28,098 attendance was well short of Villa Park's 42,682 capacity, but there was a largely positive reaction to his appointment.
After Sherwood addressed his new side in the dressing room at the break, Villa responded positively.
In a flat opening half that reflected both sides' poor Premier League form, bottom club Leicester's Marcin Wasilewski clipped the post with a header from a Matty James corner, while 18th-placed Villa struggled to create clear openings.
Striker Christian Benteke was back in the starting line-up, but Villa looked toothless in attack and Leicester again came close when Shay Given made an exceptional save from Matty James' fierce left-foot drive.
Benteke had the ball in the back of the net, only for his low strike to be correctly ruled out for offside, but Villa's more direct approach almost paid instant dividends in the second half.
The volume of the home crowd's support grew as Villa pressed for just their 16th goal of the season in all competitions. It was midfielder Bacuna who provided it, curling past Mark Schwarzer with his right foot from outside the box with just over 20 minutes to play.
Andreas Weimann had a goal ruled out for offside before Scott Sinclair's scuffed finished was fumbled into the net by Leicester goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.
The Foxes' record signing Kramaric gave the away side hope of a replay with a powerful header late on but Villa held their nerve with a win that was deserved for their second-half showing alone.
Aston Villa caretaker manager Scott Marshall: "The game was great today, the boys produced a good performance. The most important thing was the energy and the togetherness was good.
"One or two will learn from [conceding late on] as well, but the determination was always there to see the game out."
Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson: "The first 15 minutes, I don't think we were very fluent with the ball but after that we did pretty well. In the second half, we just could not keep hold of the ball, it kept coming back at us.
"The reason we are having a frustrating season is because we don't reproduce performances. All but one player was in the side who started against Arsenal, which was a good performance, and for today we did not do well enough for long periods.
"We have to make sure our performances are more consistent. That is what is more annoying. Players, when they are in the side, have to make sure they produce performances that make it difficult to make changes."
Aston Villa
- 31Given
- 21Hutton
- 4Vlaar
- 6Clark
- 23Cissokho
- 8Cleverley
- 15Westwood
- 16Delph
- 7BacunaSubstituted forSinclairat 77'minutes
- 20Benteke
- 10WeimannSubstituted forGrealishat 83'minutes
- 1Guzan
- 5Okore
- 9Sinclair
- 12Cole
- 24C Sánchez
- 34Lowton
- 40Grealish
Leicester
- 32Schwarzer
- 17SimpsonBooked at 90mins
- 27WasilewskiSubstituted forUlloaat 65'minutes
- 5Morgan
- 6Upson
- 3KoncheskyBooked at 60mins
- 26Mahrez
- 8James
- 19Cambiasso
- 15Schlupp
- 40Kramaric
- 7Hammond
- 9Vardy
- 10King
- 11Albrighton
- 12Hamer
- 18Moore
- 23Ulloa
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Hand ball by Tom Cleverley (Aston Villa).
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
Booking
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1. Andrej Kramaric (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 0. Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Offside, Leicester City. Matthew James tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Andreas Weimann.
Attempt missed. Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Fabian Delph (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Sinclair replaces Leandro Bacuna.
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Leicester City) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa).
Andrej Kramaric (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esteban Cambiasso.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Aly Cissokho.
Offside, Aston Villa. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew James with a cross.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 0. Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ron Vlaar.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Marcin Wasilewski.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Hutton with a cross.
Booking
Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Cleverley (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Konchesky (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciaran Clark.
Attempt missed. Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna following a set piece situation.
Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Upson (Leicester City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matt Upson (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aly Cissokho with a cross.