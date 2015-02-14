Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 4, Stoke City 1.
Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Stoke City
-
- From the section FA Cup
- Josh King had scored only once this season
- Blackburn knock out second Premier League side
- Mark Hughes suffers defeat on return to Ewood Park
- Fourth Blackburn opponent sent off in three cup games
Josh King's hat-trick helped Blackburn shock 10-man Premier League side Stoke and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Peter Crouch reacted quickest to poke Stoke ahead from close range.
But Championship side Rovers were level when forward King, who had earlier hit the crossbar, made amends by flicking in the equaliser from a corner.
Geoff Cameron was sent off for bringing down King, with Rudy Gestede converting the penalty, before King raced clear to score twice with similar strikes.
It was an embarrassing return to Ewood Park for Stoke boss Mark Hughes who managed Rovers for four years, guiding the side to an FA Cup semi-final in 2007.
Current manager Gary Bowyer - youth team coach under Hughes - stated before the match that Hughes had "taken the club to another level".
He led the Lancashire side into Europe twice, leading them to seventh in the 2007-08 Premier League season before joining Manchester City.
Such has been Blackburn's plight since relegation from the top division in 2012, they now lie ninth in the second tier, reporting debts of £79.8m last month.
But after troubled times, the FA Cup has given the players and supporters something to cheer about, as they knocked out a second Premier League side in this year's competition.
They were behind after just 10 minutes though. Victor Moses swung in a corner which the home side were unable to deal with as Crouch stuck out a leg to finish from inside the six-yard box.
It was the only high point in an otherwise disappointing match for Stoke as Blackburn reacted positively with forward King causing numerous problems. However, he could only hit the bar from a presentable opportunity, before neatly nodding in the leveller.
Gestede fluffed a glorious chance just before the turning point of the match.
Former Manchester United forward King was barged over in the penalty area by last man Cameron - who received a straight red card - and Frenchman Gestede calmly slotted home his 14th goal of the season.
Bowyer's men were firmly in control and extended their lead further in the second half. King completed his treble in the space of four minutes - both with cool finishes after running clear of the Stoke defence.
Gestede had a header kept out by City keeper Jack Butland, and Craig Conway shot wide after a mazy run, as Blackburn progressed into the last eight.
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer:
"It was a hell of a cup tie. We have immense pride for the supporters and it is a terrific result for the club.
"We were extremely disappointed to concede a soft goal but the lads bounced back from that.
"We will enjoy tonight but I said to the players, we have to focus on Cardiff for our next game. We would like another home draw but we will take each game as it comes."
Stoke manager Mark Hughes:
"We were well beaten today, credit to Blackburn, they put the ball in good area and used the threats they had up front. We didn't deal with it all afternoon, we got our noses in front without really dictating Blackburn. We allowed them to get back into the game.
"We couldn't deal with the pair of them [Rudy Gestede and Josh King]. All in all, a poor performance from us.
"We wanted to progress and I couldn't emphasise the point enough in the lead up to the cup games, but we need to get our heads down this week and not let our season peter out."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 13Eastwood
- 2Henley
- 22Duffy
- 4Kilgallon
- 14Olsson
- 19Taylor
- 10CairneyBooked at 81mins
- 17WilliamsonBooked at 18minsSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 12MarshallSubstituted forConwayat 11'minutes
- 39Gestede
- 7KingSubstituted forVarneyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Spurr
- 5Hanley
- 11Rhodes
- 16Varney
- 29Evans
- 30Steele
- 32Conway
Stoke
- 22Butland
- 20CameronBooked at 45mins
- 26WollscheidBooked at 41mins
- 5MuniesaSubstituted forSidwellat 52'minutes
- 2BardsleyBooked at 84mins
- 15N'Zonzi
- 6WhelanBooked at 86mins
- 10ArnautovicSubstituted forWilkinsonat 45'minutes
- 18DioufBooked at 22mins
- 13MosesSubstituted forAdamat 67'minutes
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 8Palacios
- 16Adam
- 21Sidwell
- 23Teixeira
- 28Wilkinson
- 29Sørensen
- 34Shenton
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 13,934
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 4, Stoke City 1.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Matthew Kilgallon (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Butland (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Stoke City).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Phil Bardsley (Stoke City).
Luke Varney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Stoke City).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
Booking
Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Phil Bardsley (Stoke City).
Chris Taylor (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers).
Steve Sidwell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Luke Varney replaces Joshua King.
Attempt blocked. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a headed pass.
Foul by Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City).
Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua King.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Charlie Adam replaces Victor Moses.
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Markus Olsson with a cross.
Steven N'Zonzi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Markus Olsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Foul by Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City).
Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.