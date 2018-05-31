BBC Sport - Pardew's destiny, the Northern Bergkamp and Cup sharp shooters

Pardew v Liverpool 25 years on

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport profiles some of the standout stories of the FA Cup fifth round including Crystal Palace's tie with Liverpool 25 years after Alan Pardew's famous semi-final winner.

Lee Tomlin is one to watch out for after impressing in Middlesbrough's shock victory over Manchester City, as well as Manchester United who travel to Preston North End - marking the Red Devils' third consecutive away draw in the competition.

The FA Cup's top scorers also feature, including Preston's Paul Gallagher who has five goals from five games.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories