Jonathan Douglas: Brentford midfielder signs new contract

Douglas has scored five goals in 30 appearances for Brentford this season

Brentford midfielder Jonathan Douglas has signed a new contract, tying him to the Championship club until the summer of 2016.

The 33-year-old has scored 14 goals in 171 games for the Bees since joining from Swindon in the summer of 2011.

"The offer has been on the table for some time," Brentford boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"We were never worried about whether Dougie would sign. He was focused on delivering consistent performances."

Warburton, who will leave the west London club at the end of the season, added: "He has played exceptionally well for us and everyone is delighted he has signed as we move in to the final stretch of the season.

"It is important to get key players signed up and Dougie will push on to give us the best finish to the season possible."

Douglas, a Republic of Ireland international, previously had spells at Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United.