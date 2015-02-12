Mickael Antoine-Curier: Ex-Hamilton striker trains at Burton

Antoine-Curier left Hamilton earlier this month

Former Hamilton Academical striker Mickael Antoine-Curier has been training with English League Two side Burton Albion.

The France-born forward has yet to be offered a deal by the club managed by ex-Netherlands international Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, but hopes to train with them again on Friday.

"The manager seems to be impressed," Antoine Curier told BBC Scotland.

"It is a good thing if someone with his reputation is positive about you."

Ex-Chelsea striker Hasselbaink, in charge at the Pirelli Stadium, is the uncle of Nigel Hasselbaink, who re-signed for Hamilton days after Antoine-Curier was released from the New Douglas Park side.

Burton Albion are currently second in League Two and already have another former Accies striker, Lucas Akins, in their squad.

Antoine-Curier, who played for Burton's East Midlands neighbours Notts County and Nottingham Forest during his career, scored eight goals for Hamilton this season.