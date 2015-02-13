Aston Villa: Paul Lambert was given transfer funds - club director

Paul Lambert joined Villa in June 2012

Sacked Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert was given money to spend but produced a team that was not "fun to watch", claims club director General Charles Krulak.

Krulak, 72, also described suggestions that American owner Randy Lerner had not invested in the squad as "hogwash".

Lambert was dismissed on Wednesday after Villa slipped into the Premier League relegation zone.

"Paul was just not bringing the team together," Krulak told the Sun.

Scot Lambert, 45, described managing the struggling West Midlands club as "the toughest challenge" of his career.

He said his "initial remit" was to "massively overhaul" the squad, lower the wage bill and keep the club in the Premier League.

But after the 2-0 midweek defeat against fellow strugglers Hull, disgruntled supporters called for the former Norwich City manager Lambert to go.

Aston Villa have scored twice in their last 10 Premier League matches

In 25 top-flight games this season, the club have managed just 12 goals - the lowest in Premier League history.

"Randy was loathe to remove a manager mid-campaign," said Krulak. "But there was this intensely strong feeling, not least from the players and fans, that Villa should be doing a lot better.

"Randy wants a team that - win, lose or draw - is fun to watch. But the opposite was true.

"This idea that Randy had not put money into the club and that Paul's hands were tied is simply not true. It's hogwash."

Aston Villa's recent managers Manager In charge Played Won Goals for/against Win % Paul Lambert Jun 12 - Feb 15 101 25 98 / 164 24.75% Alex McLeish Jun 11 - May 12 38 7 37 / 53 18.42% Gerard Houllier Sep 10 - Jun 11 33 10 42 / 50 30.3% Martin O'Neill Aug 06 - Aug 10 152 61 220 / 179 40.13% David O'Leary Aug 03 - Jul 06 114 37 135 / 151 32.46%

Krulak claimed the club's net spend during Lambert's two-and-a-half-year tenure was the highest of any manager employed by Lerner.

Lambert, who was sacked in a phone call with chief executive Tom Fox, said the club wanted to "purchase and develop younger players" to give Villa a "solid footing" and "enhance the value of the playing squad in the future".

First-team coach Scott Marshall and goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall are now in temporary charge with 13 league matches remaining.

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood and United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann have been linked with the job on a full-time basis.