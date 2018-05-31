BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-Up: The highs and lows of round five

FA Cup Catch-Up: Round Five

Watch the best goals, funniest moments and star performances from the FA Cup fifth round in under 10 minutes with our FA Cup Catch-Up.

We feature the latest chapter of Bradford City's fairytale FA Cup run, Tim Sherwood's 'new manager bounce' in full effect, and a bone-crunching tackle from Ciaran Clark.

