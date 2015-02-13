New Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare cleared to play in FA Cup

Pape Souare moved on loan from Lille to Ligue 1 rivals Reims in 2012/13

New Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has been cleared to play in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Liverpool at Selhurst Park (17.30 GMT) after receiving a work permit.

The club confirmed: "Pape Souare is now available to play for the Eagles."

Palace announced the signing of Souare, 24, from French club Lille on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee on 1 February.

The left-back played for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations last month.