BBC Sport - Bantams Banter on Bradford cup run

Bantams Banter on Bradford cup run

Football Focus meets Tom and Dom, from Bradford City podcast 'Bantams Banter', who re-live their team's incredible FA Cup giant-killing 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That win in the fourth round set up another clash with a Premier League club, against Sunderland, who visit Valley Parade on Sunday.

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 14 February at 1210 GMT, on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Bantams Banter on Bradford cup run

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories