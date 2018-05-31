Bantams Banter on Bradford cup run

Football Focus meets Tom and Dom, from Bradford City podcast 'Bantams Banter', who re-live their team's incredible FA Cup giant-killing 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That win in the fourth round set up another clash with a Premier League club, against Sunderland, who visit Valley Parade on Sunday.

