League One
MK Dons3Peterborough0

MK Dons 3-0 Peterborough United

Ben Reeves
Ben Reeves's goals took him to six for the season

MK Dons piled the pressure on Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson with a victory over their rivals.

Posh were buried by a Dons side, missing the injured Deli Alli, who are two points off the top of League One.

Will Grigg struck early on from close range before Ben Reeves added two strikes from the edge of the box.

Nothing went right for Ferguson, whose gamble on a double substitution even before half-time had little impact as his side dropped to 15th in the table.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Robinson on MK Dons v Peterborough

"I thought the players' appetite in the first half to try and win the game was sensational.

"In some ways we probably played better in the second half. We had some very big chances to score even more goals.

"The early goal helped but I think we had our stall set out early on and we knew what we wanted to do.

"I think we showed that we really put ourselves on the line and every fight was fought to the max. I don't think there are any players in that dressing room with any energy left and that shows how hard they've worked."

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 16McLoughlin
  • 12Spence
  • 5McFadzean
  • 6Kay
  • 3LewingtonBooked at 83mins
  • 8Potter
  • 22CarruthersSubstituted forAndrewsat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 17PowellSubstituted forColeat 85'minutes
  • 10ReevesSubstituted forWilliamsat 69'minutes
  • 13Baker
  • 11Grigg

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 7Green
  • 19Hitchcock
  • 21Andrews
  • 28Cole
  • 29Burns
  • 35Williams

Peterborough

  • 27Alnwick
  • 2SmithSubstituted forBrisleyat 35'minutes
  • 6Bostwick
  • 21Burgess
  • 3Ntlhe
  • 23NorrisSubstituted forWashingtonat 56'minutes
  • 8Payne
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forMaddisonat 35'minutes
  • 7Taylor
  • 35Beautyman
  • 9James

Substitutes

  • 4Brisley
  • 14Washington
  • 20McLean
  • 25Zakuani
  • 28Anderson
  • 30Maddison
  • 32Henry
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
11,162

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Peterborough United).

Attempt saved. George Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Attempt missed. George Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Dean Lewington (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Devante Cole replaces Daniel Powell.

Booking

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.

Booking

Christian Burgess (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.

Carl Baker (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Burgess (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Carl Baker (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Keith Andrews replaces Samir Carruthers.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jordan Spence.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Dean Lewington.

Attempt missed. Antony Kay (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.

Antony Kay (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. George Williams replaces Ben Reeves.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).

Jack Payne (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carl Baker (MK Dons).

Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Conor Washington replaces David Norris.

Attempt missed. William Grigg (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. William Grigg (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Antony Kay.

Attempt missed. William Grigg (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.

Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City31197558292964
2MK Dons32188666313562
3Swindon31176857342357
4Preston30168646281856
5Sheff Utd3014794335849
6Bradford3012994034645
7Doncaster31129103837145
8Fleetwood32128123233-144
9Oldham311110104144-343
10Chesterfield32119124444042
11Gillingham32119124649-342
12Port Vale32126144145-442
13Rochdale291251251401141
14Walsall311011103333041
15Peterborough32125153843-541
16Scunthorpe30117124346-340
17Notts County31108133339-638
18Barnsley31115154148-738
19Crewe32115163255-2338
20Colchester3297163953-1434
21Coventry31712123243-1133
22Crawley3289153456-2233
23Leyton Orient3188154148-732
24Yeovil3278172547-2229
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story