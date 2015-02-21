Exeter City 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

From the section

Reuben Reid has scored 17 goals for Plymouth Argyle this season

Reuben Reid's hat-trick gave 10-man Plymouth victory at Exeter in the 100th game between the Devon rivals.

Reid gave Argyle the lead when he turned in Bobby Reid's scuffed shot, before Arron Davies headed the Grecians level on the stroke of half-time.

Reuben Reid's penalty put his side back in front, after Matt Oakley fouled Lewis Alessandra in the box.

Despite Argyle having Olly Lee sent off for a bad tackle on Tom Nichols, Reuben Reid bundled home his side's third.

John Sheridan's side have now won their last four games, while Exeter are winless in six.