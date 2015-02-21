Match ends, Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.
Exeter City 1-3 Plymouth Argyle
Reuben Reid's hat-trick gave 10-man Plymouth victory at Exeter in the 100th game between the Devon rivals.
Reid gave Argyle the lead when he turned in Bobby Reid's scuffed shot, before Arron Davies headed the Grecians level on the stroke of half-time.
Reuben Reid's penalty put his side back in front, after Matt Oakley fouled Lewis Alessandra in the box.
Despite Argyle having Olly Lee sent off for a bad tackle on Tom Nichols, Reuben Reid bundled home his side's third.
John Sheridan's side have now won their last four games, while Exeter are winless in six.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 30Pym
- 4BennettSubstituted forNichollsat 80'minutes
- 15Moore-TaylorBooked at 63mins
- 6Ribeiro
- 3WoodmanSubstituted forMcAllisterat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 7Sercombe
- 33Harley
- 8Oakley
- 11Davies
- 34MorrisonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWheelerat 71'minutes
- 20Nichols
Substitutes
- 10Keohane
- 14McAllister
- 21Hamon
- 22Wheeler
- 23Nicholls
- 26Tillson
- 31Cummins
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 21LeeBooked at 61mins
- 16McHugh
- 5Nelson
- 29HartleyBooked at 63mins
- 13Holmes-Dennis
- 17ReidSubstituted forBlizzardat 86'minutes
- 27Talbot
- 19O'ConnorBooked at 64mins
- 7AlessandraSubstituted forCoxat 65'minutes
- 9ReidSubstituted forBruntat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bittner
- 3Purrington
- 4Cox
- 6Norburn
- 11Blizzard
- 28Brunt
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 7,440
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.
Hand ball by Ryan Brunt (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt saved. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Brunt (Plymouth Argyle).
Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.
Foul by Ryan Brunt (Plymouth Argyle).
Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Dominic Blizzard replaces Bobby Reid.
Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Nicholls replaces Scott Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Brunt replaces Reuben Reid.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 3. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Clinton Morrison.
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).
Attempt missed. Tom Nichols (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Lee Cox replaces Lewis Alessandra.
Booking
Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie McAllister (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Olly Lee (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the red card for fighting.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Matt Oakley (Exeter City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Lewis Alessandra draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Plymouth Argyle).
Second Half
Second Half begins Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jamie McAllister replaces Craig Woodman because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Clinton Morrison (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 1. Arron Davies (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.