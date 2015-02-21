Barnet 1-3 Grimsby Town

Disley scored his seventh goal of the season.

Grimsby scored twice in the final minute to secure a dramatic victory over league leaders Barnet.

The Mariners took the lead midway through the first-half through Christian Jolley's tap-in following Jack Mackreth's pinpoint cross.

The home side equalised through Conor Clifford, who hammered his shot into the top corner just before the hour.

Craig Disley and Jon-Paul Pittman slotted home from close range to secure the win in stoppage time.

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It's a nice win but I've said before if we lost here we're still alright, but it's always nice to get a victory.

"Overall I think today we deserved the victory. Second-half was very different to the first, but overall I thought the lads were excellent.

"I said to the players that I didn't want to be stood talking about another good performance but not taking the victory.

"Late into the game we were obviously at that point, and a point again wouldn't have been a disaster, but I felt that our performance overall deserved to take all three points. "