Match ends, Barnet 1, Grimsby Town 3.
Barnet 1-3 Grimsby Town
Grimsby scored twice in the final minute to secure a dramatic victory over league leaders Barnet.
The Mariners took the lead midway through the first-half through Christian Jolley's tap-in following Jack Mackreth's pinpoint cross.
The home side equalised through Conor Clifford, who hammered his shot into the top corner just before the hour.
Craig Disley and Jon-Paul Pittman slotted home from close range to secure the win in stoppage time.
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It's a nice win but I've said before if we lost here we're still alright, but it's always nice to get a victory.
"Overall I think today we deserved the victory. Second-half was very different to the first, but overall I thought the lads were excellent.
"I said to the players that I didn't want to be stood talking about another good performance but not taking the victory.
"Late into the game we were obviously at that point, and a point again wouldn't have been a disaster, but I felt that our performance overall deserved to take all three points. "
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Stack
- 2Yiadom
- 6StephensSubstituted forSavilleat 79'minutes
- 5N'Gala
- 3Johnson
- 15Villa Lopez
- 14TogwellSubstituted forCliffordat 34'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 8Weston
- 11CookSubstituted forGambinat 72'minutes
- 10MacDonald
- 40Gash
Substitutes
- 4Saville
- 16Vilhete
- 17Muggleton
- 18Gambin
- 41Clifford
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 6Magnay
- 5Pearson
- 22Nsiala
- 35RobertsonBooked at 86mins
- 7Mackreth
- 8DisleyBooked at 90mins
- 16ClayBooked at 22minsSubstituted forParslowat 90+2'minutes
- 20Arnold
- 34JolleySubstituted forPittmanat 71'minutes
- 14John-Lewis
Substitutes
- 4Brown
- 10Hannah
- 18Pittman
- 19Parslow
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Grimsby Town 3.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt saved. Luisma (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).
Luisma (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Grimsby Town 3. Jon-Paul Pittman (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lenell John-Lewis.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Danny Parslow replaces Craig Clay.
Booking
Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Grimsby Town 2. Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Arnold.
Foul by Bondz N'Gala (Barnet).
Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Conor Clifford (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luisma.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt saved. Luisma (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved. Assisted by Andy Yiadom.
Booking
Gregor Robertson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gregor Robertson (Grimsby Town).
Charlie MacDonald (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Foul by Bondz N'Gala (Barnet).
Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Gambin (Barnet).
Carl Magnay (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jack Saville replaces David Stephens because of an injury.
Foul by Charlie MacDonald (Barnet).
Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Barnet. Charlie MacDonald tries a through ball, but Charlie MacDonald is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nathan Arnold (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Barnet.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Luke Gambin replaces Lee Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Christian Jolley.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Lenell John-Lewis tries a through ball, but Lenell John-Lewis is caught offside.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Jack Mackreth tries a through ball, but Jack Mackreth is caught offside.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Lee Cook (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jack Mackreth (Grimsby Town).
Elliot Johnson (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Grimsby Town 1. Conor Clifford (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Charlie MacDonald.