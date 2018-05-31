BBC Sport - FA Cup: Derby 1-2 Reading highlights

Derby 1-2 Reading

Reading progress to the sixth round after beating 10-man Derby County 2-1 at the iPro Stadium in the first FA Cup meeting between the two sides.

Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu gave Reading the lead before on-loan striker Darren Bent equalised for Derby, but Yakubu sealed victory for the visitors with an 82nd minute winner. The Rams had debutant Stephen Warnock sent off in the first half after two bookable offences.

Yakubu's goal was his first for Reading since joining in January.

Top Stories