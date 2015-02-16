George Williams: MK Dons re-sign Fulham & Wales midfielder

George Williams has been capped five times at senior international level by Wales

MK Dons have re-signed Fulham and Wales midfielder George Williams on a youth loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old came through the Dons' youth system, and became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer at the age of 16 when he found the net against Nantwich Town in the FA Cup in 2011.

He moved to Fulham in 2012, and has made 18 appearances this season.

"Seeing George score that goal was probably one of my proudest moments as manager," said Dons boss Karl Robinson.

Williams, who has won five caps so far, last started a game for the Whites on 29 December, and has been allowed to leave for more regular first-team football.

"I was so gutted when he left and I took that really hard because he's a kid who has got everything," Robinson told the club website.

"By the same token, I am so proud of what he's already gone on to achieve - seeing him play alongside the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey for Wales for a start.

"For whatever reason he's found himself as a sub for Fulham so we've brought him here to hopefully relight the fire. I'm really excited by this one and he can definitely give us something different."

Meanwhile, striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, 20, has returned to Rotherham following a loan spell at Stadium MK, during which he played five games without scoring.