BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United's Wayne Rooney 'dive' debated

Pundits argue over Rooney 'dive'

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane believes Wayne Rooney "dived" to win a penalty in Manchester United's 3-1 FA Cup fifth round win over Preston.

Phil Neville disagrees, claiming the England captain was forced to take "evasive action" by a "reckless challenge" from Preston keeper Thorsten Stuckmann.

England manager Roy Hodgson agrees with Neville that Rooney was not guilty of diving and that a penalty should have been awarded.

Top Stories