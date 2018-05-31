BBC Sport - FA Cup: Preston 1-3 Man United highlights

Preston 1-3 Man United

Manchester United survive a second-half scare at Deepdale to see off Preston and set up an FA Cup quarter-final tie with holders Arsenal.

Scott Laird's deflected shot gave Preston a surprise lead but goals from Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, along with a hotly disputed penalty from Wayne Rooney saw United fight back.

They will face cup holders Arsenal in the last eight at Old Trafford on the weekend of the 7-8 March.

Top videos

Video

Preston 1-3 Man United

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories