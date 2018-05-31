Manchester United survive a second-half scare at Deepdale to see off Preston and set up an FA Cup quarter-final tie with holders Arsenal.

Scott Laird's deflected shot gave Preston a surprise lead but goals from Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, along with a hotly disputed penalty from Wayne Rooney saw United fight back.

They will face cup holders Arsenal in the last eight at Old Trafford on the weekend of the 7-8 March.