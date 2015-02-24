Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Leeds United 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leeds United
-
Brighton moved six points clear of the relegation zone with victory over Leeds thanks to goals from Sam Baldock and Inigo Calderon.
Baldock notched his fourth goal of the season when he scored from six yards after Calderon's cross.
Calderon made it 2-0 after the break when Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri parried Beram Kayal's shot and Calderon tucked in the rebound.
Defeat ended a three-match winning run for Leeds, who dropped to 14th.
Chris Hughton's Brighton beat Birmingham City 4-3 in their previous match but were lucky not to fall behind in the opening minute.
Leeds defender Sol Bamba miscued his effort after Luke Murphy's corner and Brighton took advantage of their opponents' profligacy.
Baldock, who was top scorer in League One last season with previous club Bristol City, applied the finish after midfielder Joao Teixeira released Calderon to cross.
Craig Mackail-Smith should have doubled Brighton's advantage shortly after but shot straight at Silvestri after being set up by Teixeira.
Silvestri then had to dive smartly to save a goal-bound shot from Mackail-Smith and he produced two saves in the space of two minutes to deny Teixeira.
But he could not prevent Spanish defender Calderon making it 2-0.
Teixeira released Kayal and, when his goal-bound effort was pushed away by Silvestri, the ball rebounded to Calderon, who scored from close range.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Before last Saturday's home game against Birmingham, we had successive clean sheets at Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday so we are becoming resilient.
"There is good competition in the squad at the moment."
Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn: "We started well and nullified Brighton quite a lot. But as the game wore on Brighton were the better side, created chances, and deserved the three points.
"We were nothing like we can be, we looked a little jaded and as though we had played to the max in the last few games. We made bad decisions in possession, didn't press Brighton enough, and didn't break with menace."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 3Greer
- 5Dunk
- 30Bennett
- 24Ince
- 28KayalBooked at 42minsSubstituted forStephensat 73'minutes
- 14Calderon
- 17Vilaca Teixeira
- 9BaldockSubstituted forLua Luaat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 12Mackail-SmithSubstituted forO'Gradyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hughes
- 6Stephens
- 11O'Grady
- 19Best
- 25Lua Lua
- 31Walton
- 32Ledesma
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 15Wootton
- 3Bamba
- 32Cooper
- 21Taylor
- 7Murphy
- 23L Cook
- 33SlothSubstituted forAntenucciat 59'minutes
- 4AustinBooked at 85mins
- 27MowattSubstituted forDoukaraat 74'minutes
- 19MorisonSubstituted forCaniat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sharp
- 10Cani
- 12Berardi
- 13Taylor
- 29Doukara
- 34Antenucci
- 35Del Fabro
- Referee:
- Fred Graham
- Attendance:
- 25,274
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Leeds United 0.
Attempt blocked. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).
João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a through ball.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. João Teixeira tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sol Bamba (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt saved. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by João Teixeira with a cross.
Attempt blocked. João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris O'Grady.
Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Edgar Cani (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Silvestri.
Booking
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.
Attempt blocked. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rohan Ince.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chris O'Grady replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Edgar Cani (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United).
Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Sam Baldock.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Joe Bennett tries a through ball, but Craig Mackail-Smith is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Alex Mowatt.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Dale Stephens replaces Beram Kayal.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gordon Greer.