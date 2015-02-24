Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leeds United

Inigo Calderon has scored three goals in his last two matches

Brighton moved six points clear of the relegation zone with victory over Leeds thanks to goals from Sam Baldock and Inigo Calderon.

Baldock notched his fourth goal of the season when he scored from six yards after Calderon's cross.

Calderon made it 2-0 after the break when Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri parried Beram Kayal's shot and Calderon tucked in the rebound.

Defeat ended a three-match winning run for Leeds, who dropped to 14th.

Chris Hughton's Brighton beat Birmingham City 4-3 in their previous match but were lucky not to fall behind in the opening minute.

Leeds defender Sol Bamba miscued his effort after Luke Murphy's corner and Brighton took advantage of their opponents' profligacy.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hughton on Brighton v Leeds

Baldock, who was top scorer in League One last season with previous club Bristol City, applied the finish after midfielder Joao Teixeira released Calderon to cross.

Craig Mackail-Smith should have doubled Brighton's advantage shortly after but shot straight at Silvestri after being set up by Teixeira.

Silvestri then had to dive smartly to save a goal-bound shot from Mackail-Smith and he produced two saves in the space of two minutes to deny Teixeira.

But he could not prevent Spanish defender Calderon making it 2-0.

Teixeira released Kayal and, when his goal-bound effort was pushed away by Silvestri, the ball rebounded to Calderon, who scored from close range.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Before last Saturday's home game against Birmingham, we had successive clean sheets at Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday so we are becoming resilient.

"There is good competition in the squad at the moment."

Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn: "We started well and nullified Brighton quite a lot. But as the game wore on Brighton were the better side, created chances, and deserved the three points.

"We were nothing like we can be, we looked a little jaded and as though we had played to the max in the last few games. We made bad decisions in possession, didn't press Brighton enough, and didn't break with menace."