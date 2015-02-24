Match ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Reading 0.
Huddersfield Town 3-0 Reading
Ishmael Miller scored his first Huddersfield goal as the Terriers returned to form by beating Reading.
The striker, signed from Blackpool in January, rounded off the hosts' win with a brilliant lofted finish.
Harry Bunn had put Town ahead against the run of play with a powerful header as Alex Smithies denied Hope Akpan and Oliver Norwood at the other end.
Nahki Wells pounced on Adam Federici's error to double the lead after the break before Miller grabbed the third.
It was Huddersfield's first win in the Championship since 7 February and takes Chris Powell's side up to 12th.
Reading had celebrated impressive victories at Wolves, Derby and Ipswich in February but, after a period of sustained pressure at the end of the second half failed to yield an equaliser, Federici's mistake left them with too much to do.
The Australian goalkeeper spilled Jacob Butterfield's tame shot straight back to Wells to slot in from close range.
Miller had gone close, forcing a good save out of Federici, before rounding off a superb counter-attack to score his first goal after four goalless games for his new side.
Huddersfield boss Chris Powell: "It's a very sweet victory for us before two road trips.
"I'm happy for everyone - the players and our supporters - because it was a performance full of quality.
"The tempo was better and we got the goal we wanted early on. It was a good night's work."
Reading boss Steve Clarke: "It's disappointing. It was a strange game which just slipped away from us for no real reason.
"Obviously you don't expect Adam Federici to make a mistake like he did, and from there we didn't really have an opportunity to get back into the game.
"If we'd got to 2-1 we'd have had half a chance but Huddersfield pulled away from us."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Smithies
- 27Smith
- 4Hudson
- 15Wallace
- 17Robinson
- 6Hogg
- 2Edgar
- 8Butterfield
- 21WellsSubstituted forVaughanat 56'minutes
- 11MillerSubstituted forLolleyat 81'minutes
- 30BunnSubstituted forBoyleat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Vaughan
- 13Murphy
- 18Lolley
- 28Gobern
- 38Boyle
- 43Wright
- 45Majewski
Reading
- 1Federici
- 3KellyBooked at 12minsSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 72'minutes
- 15Hector
- 5Pearce
- 11ObitaBooked at 89mins
- 6Norwood
- 16Akpan
- 8GuthrieSubstituted forBlackmanat 59'minutes
- 12McCleary
- 20Aiyegbeni
- 25TaylorSubstituted forMackieat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gunter
- 9Robson-Kanu
- 14Chalobah
- 19Mackie
- 22Blackman
- 31Andersen
- 35Cooper
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 10,282
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Reading 0.
Foul by Alex Pearce (Reading).
James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. William Boyle replaces Harry Bunn.
Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan Obita (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Mark Hudson.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Mark Hudson.
Attempt blocked. Yakubu (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley replaces Ishmael Miller.
Offside, Reading. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Garath McCleary is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 3, Reading 0. Ishmael Miller (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Vaughan following a fast break.
Oliver Norwood (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Hope Akpan (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Stephen Kelly.
Hand ball by Ishmael Miller (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Stephen Kelly.
Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Attempt missed. Nick Blackman (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Yakubu (Reading).
Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Foul by Stephen Kelly (Reading).
Ishmael Miller (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Michael Hector (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Yakubu.
Attempt saved. Ishmael Miller (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Bunn.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Nick Blackman replaces Danny Guthrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jamie Mackie replaces Jake Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. James Vaughan replaces Nahki Wells because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Reading 0. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.