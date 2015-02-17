Scott Laird's grandma gives him £1 for Preston v Man Utd goal

As a Preston left-back, you wouldn't necessarily expect Scott Laird to have a goal bonus written into his contract with the League One club.

But he doesn't need to - his grandma, Pat Smith, makes sure he is duly rewarded.

Laird scored the opening goal of the game in his side's 3-1 defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday and earned £1 for his efforts.

"Every time we scored as kids, she used to give me and my brothers a pound," the 26-year-old told BBC Somerset.

"Even though I'm 26 now, I still carry that tradition on."

Scott Laird has earned £27 from his grandma, Pat Smith, for his goals during his professional career

Taunton-born Laird comes from a footballing family; his dad, Craig, used to manage Weston-super-Mare, brothers Callum and Jamie have played at non-league level, while another brother, also called Craig, is currently playing for University of Tampa Spartans in the United States.

Scott started his career at Plymouth before moving to Stevenage, where he scored 20 goals in 216 games.

His strike against Manchester United on Monday was his seventh since he joined Preston in 2012, but his grandmother won't be shelling out more because he scored against the Premier League giants.

"She was the first person I rang last night and I said 'I want that pound'," he added.

"I tried saying I wanted a bit more because it was against Manchester United, but she says that wasn't in the contract.

"It's something I'll be going on with until the end of my career."