Braintree Town 0-1 Macclesfield Town
Alex Grant scored the only goal against Braintree Town as Macclesfield Town move to third in the Conference table.
The hosts made a bright start with Sean Marks heading wide and Simeon Akinola also threatening.
After Braintree failed to clear the danger from a free-kick, Grant rifled home a left-footed shot from 12 yards.
Dan Sparkes and Matt Paine tested Macclesfield keeper Rhys Taylor, who ensured the visitors moved to within six points of leaders Bristol Rovers.
Line-ups
Braintree
- 1Hamann
- 2Brundle
- 3Habergham
- 20Clerima
- 6Massey
- 5Paine
- 11Sparkes
- 8Davis
- 23PetersSubstituted forMaybanksat 72'minutes
- 15Akinola
- 9Marks
Substitutes
- 16Maybanks
- 19Pollen
- 24Moore
- 29Pentney
Macclesfield
- 1Taylor
- 28Grant
- 12CowanBooked at 74mins
- 2Halls
- 4AudelBooked at 21mins
- 5Pilkington
- 11MokeSubstituted forRoweat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 8LewisBooked at 59mins
- 9Holroyd
- 10Fairhurst
- 29Barnes-Homer
Substitutes
- 6Turnbull
- 20Branagan
- 34Rowe
- 35Bailey-Jones
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 445
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Braintree Town 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Foul by Sean Marks (Braintree Town).
Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town).
Sean Marks (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Danny M. Rowe (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Foul by Mitch Brundle (Braintree Town).
Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Dan Sparkes.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Foul by George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town).
Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Danny M. Rowe replaces Adriano Moke.
Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mitch Brundle with a cross.
Foul by Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town).
Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Dan Cowan (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dan Cowan (Macclesfield Town).
Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Joe Maybanks replaces Ryan Peters.
Attempt saved. Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Matt Paine (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Booking
Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town).
Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Sean Marks (Braintree Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Sam Habergham with a cross.
Foul by George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town).
Sean Marks (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town).
Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Second Half
Second Half begins Braintree Town 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Braintree Town 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Foul by Matthew Barnes-Homer (Macclesfield Town).