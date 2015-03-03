National League
Braintree Town 0-1 Macclesfield Town

Alex Grant
Alex Grant has scored two goals for Macclesfield since joining on loan from Stoke City in September

Alex Grant scored the only goal against Braintree Town as Macclesfield Town move to third in the Conference table.

The hosts made a bright start with Sean Marks heading wide and Simeon Akinola also threatening.

After Braintree failed to clear the danger from a free-kick, Grant rifled home a left-footed shot from 12 yards.

Dan Sparkes and Matt Paine tested Macclesfield keeper Rhys Taylor, who ensured the visitors moved to within six points of leaders Bristol Rovers.

Line-ups

Braintree

  • 1Hamann
  • 2Brundle
  • 3Habergham
  • 20Clerima
  • 6Massey
  • 5Paine
  • 11Sparkes
  • 8Davis
  • 23PetersSubstituted forMaybanksat 72'minutes
  • 15Akinola
  • 9Marks

Substitutes

  • 16Maybanks
  • 19Pollen
  • 24Moore
  • 29Pentney

Macclesfield

  • 1Taylor
  • 28Grant
  • 12CowanBooked at 74mins
  • 2Halls
  • 4AudelBooked at 21mins
  • 5Pilkington
  • 11MokeSubstituted forRoweat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 8LewisBooked at 59mins
  • 9Holroyd
  • 10Fairhurst
  • 29Barnes-Homer

Substitutes

  • 6Turnbull
  • 20Branagan
  • 34Rowe
  • 35Bailey-Jones
Referee:
Nick Kinseley
Attendance:
445

Match Stats

Home TeamBraintreeAway TeamMacclesfield
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Braintree Town 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Braintree Town 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Foul by Sean Marks (Braintree Town).

Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town).

Sean Marks (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Booking

Danny M. Rowe (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for dissent.

Foul by Mitch Brundle (Braintree Town).

Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Dan Sparkes.

Corner, Braintree Town.

Foul by George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town).

Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Danny M. Rowe replaces Adriano Moke.

Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mitch Brundle with a cross.

Foul by Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town).

Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Dan Cowan (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dan Cowan (Macclesfield Town).

Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Corner, Macclesfield Town.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Joe Maybanks replaces Ryan Peters.

Attempt saved. Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Attempt saved. Matt Paine (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Attempt saved. Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Booking

Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town).

Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Sean Marks (Braintree Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Sam Habergham with a cross.

Foul by George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town).

Sean Marks (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town).

Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Second Half

Second Half begins Braintree Town 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Braintree Town 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Foul by Matthew Barnes-Homer (Macclesfield Town).

