Braintree Town 0-1 Macclesfield Town

From the section

Alex Grant has scored two goals for Macclesfield since joining on loan from Stoke City in September

Alex Grant scored the only goal against Braintree Town as Macclesfield Town move to third in the Conference table.

The hosts made a bright start with Sean Marks heading wide and Simeon Akinola also threatening.

After Braintree failed to clear the danger from a free-kick, Grant rifled home a left-footed shot from 12 yards.

Dan Sparkes and Matt Paine tested Macclesfield keeper Rhys Taylor, who ensured the visitors moved to within six points of leaders Bristol Rovers.