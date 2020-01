Scottish League Two ins and out - January 2015

Striker Simon Murray was sold to Dundee United but loaned back to Arbroath

The big move during January in League Two was the sale by Arbroath of top scorer Simon Murray to Dundee United.

But the 22-year-old striker was not lost to the Red Lichties' promotion bid as United loaned him back until the end of the season and the extra cash has allowed manager Allan Moore to strengthen their squad with several loan signings.

The other main mover during January was Clyde boss Barry Ferguson, with the former Rangers and Scotland continuing to reshape his squad in an attempt to revive the Bully Wee's promotion hopes.

Montrose parted company with manager George Shields in February.

Albion Rovers

In: Ross Davidson, midfielder (Kilmarnock).

Out: Jordan Allan, midfielder (Montrose).

Annan Athletic

In: Jack Breslin, defender; Chris Dickinson, midfielder (York City). Loan: Jordan Hart, goalkeeper (Celtic); Junior Ogen, forward (Rangers); Andrew Mitchell, midfielder (Southport); Calum Cook, midfielder (Dumbarton).

Out: David Hopkirk, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Zak Caldwell, forward; Scott Davidson, forward. Loan: Craig Murray, goalkeeper (Gretna 2008); Jamie Johnstone, defender (St Roch's); Dan Wood, defender (Gretna 2008); Michael MacAnespie, defender (Gretna 2008).

Arbroath

In: Lenny Wilson, goalkeeper. Loan: Simon Murray, forward (Dundee United); Dylan Carreiro, midfielder (Dundee); Marc McCallum, goalkeeper (Dundee United); Ryan McGeever, defender (Falkirk); Liam Rowan, defender (Falkirk); Thomas Grant, midfielder (Falkirk); Liam Gordon, defender (Hearts).

Out: Simon Murray, forward (Dundee United, £50,000); David Banjo, midfielder (Montrose); Michael Wallace, midfielder (East Stirlingshire); Scott Morrison, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Aldin El Zubaidi, defender (Hamilton Academical); Dylan Easton, midfielder (St Johnstone).

Berwick Rangers

In: Ross Drummond, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Blair Henderson, forward (Bonnyrigg Rose).

Out: Dean Hoskins, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose, undisclosed); Paul Currie, midfielder (Kelty Hearts, undisclosed); Scott Dalziel, forward (Kelty Hearts, undisclosed); Dean Horribine, midfielder; Jordan Easton, midfielder.

Clyde

In: Hugh Murray, midfielder (Dumbarton); Steven McDougall, midfielder (Dumbarton); Scott McLaughlin, midfielder (Ayr United); Mark McLaughlin, defender (Dumbarton); Ross Fisher, defender (Troon).

Out: David Sinclair, midfielder; Nic Rajovik, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Euan Smith, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Craig Halkett, defender (Rangers). Loan: Michael Daly, forward (Petershill); Kevin Watt, forward (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy).

East Fife

In: Sean Dickson, midfielder (Stenhousemuir). Loan: Ola Adeyemo, forward (Dundee United)

Out: Ewan Moyes, defender (Montrose); Ross Campbell, forward (Montrose); Cyrus Moosavi, forward. Loan: Jon McShane, forward (Stranraer).

East Stirlingshire

In: Reece Boyle, defender (Stirling Albion); Michael Wallace, midfielder (Arbroath); Jack Nicholson, forward (Cowdenbeath); Gavin Brown, defender (Craigmark Burntonians); Jon Tully, defender (Sauchie). Loan: David Bates, defender (Raith Rovers).

Out: Paul McMullan, midfielder. Loan: Jay Doyle, forward (Whitburn); Paul Brennan, forward (Dunipace); Andy Kay, defender (Dunipace); Reece Boyle, defender (Oakley United); Jordan Tapping, midfielder (Oakley United); David Grant, midfielder (Oakley United).

Elgin City

In:Loan: Jamie Reid, midfielder (Dundee); Ross Laidlaw, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers).

Out: Marvin Andrews, defender (Montrose).

Montrose

In: Marvin Andrews, defender (Elgin City); Jordan Allan, midfielder (Albion Rovers); David Banjo, midfielder (Arbroath); Ewan Moyes, defender (East Fife); Ross Campbell, forward (East Fife); Craig Johnston, forward (Sauchie). Loan: Greg Cameron, midfielder (Brechin City).

Out: George Shields, manager; Leszek Nowosielski, midfielder; Steven Robb, midfielder; Craig Bell, defender. Loan ended: Joe McGovern, goalkeeper (Dundee United).

Queen's Park

In: Ryan Hynes, forward (Drumchapel). Loan: Jordan Moore, forward (Dundee United);

Out: None.