Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Fiorentina 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Fiorentina
-
- From the section Football
- Basanta gives Fiorentina advantage with away goal
- Soldado ends 10-match goal drought for Spurs
- Kane on bench, plays last 24 minutes
- Fiorentina will go through with 0-0 draw at home
Tottenham face a battle to remain in the Europa League after being held to a round of 32 first-leg draw by Fiorentina at White Hart Lane.
Roberto Soldado volleyed in a sixth-minute opener from Paulinho's corner as Spurs dominated the opening half-hour.
But Argentina centre-back Jose Maria Basanta scrambled in an away goal that gives Vincenzo Montella's side the edge ahead of next week's second leg.
Nacer Chadli hit the bar for Spurs, who faded after half-time.
Soldado started instead of 23-goal top scorer Harry Kane as head coach Mauricio Pochettino - facing the first of six matches in 17 days - made six changes in an attempt to keep his squad fresh.
At first, it looked as though his rotation would pay off. Fiorentina's Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu had just made a good block to keep out Chadli when he was beaten from the resulting corner.
Soldado, who has rarely looked like justifying his £26m transfer fee since arriving from Valencia in August 2013, turned Paulinho's delivery into the corner of the net.
Montella's wing-back system threatened to fall apart at times in the first half, with Manuel Pasqual given a very tough time as Kyle Walker and Andros Townsend attacked down the Tottenham right.
Christian Eriksen lifted over a decent chance after being set up by Chadli, Soldado forced a save out of Tatarusanu with an overhead kick, and Townsend cut in from the right to open up space for a shot that was blocked.
But Montella's side rode that difficult spell and drew level as Basanta - who featured twice for Argentina at last summer's World Cup - bundled in the loose ball from close range after Hugo Lloris had beaten out Matias Fernandez's vicious inswinging free-kick from the left.
Spurs should have regained the lead in the last minute of the first half, but Chadli lifted a shot against the underside of the bar from six yards after Tatarusanu had palmed out Eriksen's flicked header.
|Tough on the road
|Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last 10 European away games - and have not lost in 13 matches on their travels in the Europa League and its predecessor, the Uefa Cup.
Montella attempted to shore up his side by switching to a back four and moving right wing-back Joaquin over to the left to help Pasqual, a change that succeeded in cutting off the threat of Walker and Townsend.
Former Spain international Joaquin set up on-loan Chelsea forward Mohamed Salah to steer a shot just wide from the edge of the penalty area soon after the interval.
Fiorentina - fourth in Serie A - continued to create occasional openings while frustrating Tottenham.
Pochettino brought on Kane for the final 24 minutes in an attempt to fashion a first-leg advantage, but he was unable to make a significant impact.
Tottenham's best second-half opening came when Eriksen's well-judged flick put Paulinho through, but keeper Tatarusanu timed his advance to make the block.
Fiorentina saw out the game comfortably and, with their away goal, need only a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to reach the last 16.
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino: "I think we deserved more. We created more chances in the first half and dominated the opening 45 minutes.
"I'm happy with the performance but disappointed with the result. We need to go to Florence to try to win the game and progress."
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2Walker
- 21Fazio
- 5Vertonghen
- 33Davies
- 8PaulinhoSubstituted forMasonat 84'minutes
- 42Bentaleb
- 17TownsendSubstituted forLamelaat 73'minutes
- 23Eriksen
- 22ChadliSubstituted forKaneat 66'minutes
- 9SoldadoBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 11Lamela
- 13Vorm
- 15Dier
- 18Kane
- 19Dembélé
- 38Mason
Fiorentina
- 12Tatarusanu
- 15SavicBooked at 50mins
- 2RodríguezBooked at 4mins
- 19Basanta
- 7Pizarro
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 14Fernández
- 20Valero IglesiasSubstituted forBadeljat 78'minutes
- 23PasqualSubstituted forAlonsoat 66'minutes
- 74Salah
- 33GomezSubstituted forIlicicat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Murara Neto
- 4Richards
- 5Badelj
- 10Aquilani
- 28Alonso
- 30Babacar
- 72Ilicic
- Referee:
- Carlos Velasco Carballo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Fiorentina 1.
Attempt missed. Matías Fernández (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joaquín.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Josip Ilicic replaces Mario Gomez.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Mason replaces Paulinho.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur).
Matías Fernández (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Paulinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Milan Badelj replaces Borja Valero.
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gomez (Fiorentina).
Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by David Pizarro.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Andros Townsend.
Attempt saved. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mario Gomez (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matías Fernández.
Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Fiorentina).
Offside, Fiorentina. Marcos Alonso tries a through ball, but Joaquín is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane replaces Nacer Chadli.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Marcos Alonso replaces Manuel Pasqual.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Attempt missed. David Pizarro (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matías Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Joaquín (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Pizarro.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Mario Gomez (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).
Matías Fernández (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Soldado.
Foul by Manuel Pasqual (Fiorentina).
Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Paulinho tries a through ball, but Roberto Soldado is caught offside.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Paulinho is caught offside.
Booking
Stefan Savic (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.