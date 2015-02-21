Atletico Madrid 3-0 Almeria

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Almería 0.
Two first-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and a Mario Mandzukic penalty saw Atletico Madrid overwhelm Almeria to move within four points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
Mandzukic's 13th-minute spot-kick, awarded for a push on Diego Godin, gave him his 20th goal of the season.
He released Griezmann to side-foot in the second before heading down for the Frenchman to fire home and make it 3-0.
Atletico defender Guilherme Siqueira was sent off in the last minute.
Griezmann now has 17 goals for the season as he and Mandzukic continue to successfully fill the vacuum left by the departure of Diego Costa to Chelsea last summer.
The result was never in question once the strike pairing got going against an Almeria side which had been unbeaten in their last three games.
The penalty awarded for the foul on Godin was a soft one with minimal contact following a free-kick.
But Atletico then showed their quality with Mandzukic and Griezmann combining superbly as Diego Simeone's side returned to top form after losing to Celta Vigo in their previous game.
Siqueira was dismissed after picking up a second booking for a late handball, but the result allowed Atletico to close the gap on second-placed Barcelona to three points following Barcelona's 1-0 loss to Malaga earlier in the day.
Victory also gave them the ideal preparation for their Champions League last-16, first-leg tie at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá Rumbo
- 20Juanfran
- 23Miranda
- 2Godín
- 3SiqueiraBooked at 90mins
- 10Turan
- 14Gabi
- 5TiagoSubstituted forSuárezat 71'minutes
- 17Ñíguez
- 9MandzukicSubstituted forTorresat 59'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forRaúl Garcíaat 64'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 4Suárez
- 8Raúl García
- 13Oblak
- 18Gámez
- 19Torres
- 22Gracia Calmache
- 24Giménez de Vargas
Almería
- 1Cuesta Díaz
- 2Macedo Rocha Machado
- 6Dos Santos
- 5Trujillo
- 16DubarbierBooked at 11minsSubstituted forCasadoat 76'minutes
- 3Vélez JiménezSubstituted forSorianoat 45'minutes
- 7García Rabasco
- 9Bifouma KoulossaSubstituted forWellingtonat 71'minutes
- 15García Pérez-Roldán
- 17Méndez Ortega
- 10Hemed
Substitutes
- 4Navarro Jiménez
- 8Wellington
- 14Casado
- 19Sundy Zongo
- 23Soriano
- 30Gómez Ferragut
- 31Azeez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 44,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Almería 0.
Attempt saved. Fernando Soriano (Almería) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid) for hand ball.
Hand ball by Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl García with a headed pass.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Mauro Dos Santos.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Julián.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juanfran.
Attempt missed. Tommer Hemed (Almería) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Míchel Macedo.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Wellington.
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Trujillo (Almería).
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Almería. Casado replaces Sebastián Dubarbier.
Booking
Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).
Sebastián Dubarbier (Almería) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Mauro Dos Santos.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Corona (Almería).
Substitution
Substitution, Almería. Wellington replaces Thievy Bifouma.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Mario Suárez replaces Tiago.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Míchel Macedo (Almería).
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Fernando Soriano (Almería) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Almería. Conceded by Guillherme Siqueira.
Attempt blocked. Corona (Almería) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Edgar (Almería) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Míchel Macedo.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arda Turan with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Raúl García replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edgar (Almería).
Attempt missed. Corona (Almería) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Booking
Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid).