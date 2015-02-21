Atletico Madrid 3-0 Almeria

Antoine Griezmann has scored 17 goals for Atletico Madrid since signing from Real Sociedad last summer

Two first-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and a Mario Mandzukic penalty saw Atletico Madrid overwhelm Almeria to move within four points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Mandzukic's 13th-minute spot-kick, awarded for a push on Diego Godin, gave him his 20th goal of the season.

He released Griezmann to side-foot in the second before heading down for the Frenchman to fire home and make it 3-0.

Atletico defender Guilherme Siqueira was sent off in the last minute.

Griezmann now has 17 goals for the season as he and Mandzukic continue to successfully fill the vacuum left by the departure of Diego Costa to Chelsea last summer.

The result was never in question once the strike pairing got going against an Almeria side which had been unbeaten in their last three games.

The penalty awarded for the foul on Godin was a soft one with minimal contact following a free-kick.

But Atletico then showed their quality with Mandzukic and Griezmann combining superbly as Diego Simeone's side returned to top form after losing to Celta Vigo in their previous game.

Siqueira was dismissed after picking up a second booking for a late handball, but the result allowed Atletico to close the gap on second-placed Barcelona to three points following Barcelona's 1-0 loss to Malaga earlier in the day.

Victory also gave them the ideal preparation for their Champions League last-16, first-leg tie at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night.