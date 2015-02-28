Crawley Town 1-1 Sheffield United

A late penalty from substitute Marc McNulty rescued a point for League One Sheffield United as Crawley stretched their unbeaten run to three matches.

Defender Richard Wood headed the hosts into the lead against the run of play.

But McNulty levelled after Matty Done had been fouled by Ryan Dickson to leave the Blades nine points off the top two.

United, unbeaten in six, are fifth in the table with Crawley dropping to second from bottom.

Crawley Town interim boss Dean Saunders told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device Saunders on Crawley v Sheff United

"On reflection you would've taken a point before the game but the way we've been playing we're expecting to win.

"We're 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go and we just had to hang on, it's an awful goal we've conceded.

"Looking at it, we've come a long way and now we're expected to beat team like Sheffield United, so it's good news for the fans and the players.

"The players are devastated in there because they thought they could win the game so it's a good sign."

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Media playback is not supported on this device Clough on Crawley v Sheffield United

"Over the course of the game it was two points dropped.

"But then again when you're 1-0 down with 20 minutes to go again then it's good to get a point.

"We dominated at times but didn't quite get a break in the box. We should have done better in certain situations.

"We had enough play and enough chances today to win the game."