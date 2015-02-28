Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Sheffield United 1.
Crawley Town 1-1 Sheffield United
A late penalty from substitute Marc McNulty rescued a point for League One Sheffield United as Crawley stretched their unbeaten run to three matches.
Defender Richard Wood headed the hosts into the lead against the run of play.
But McNulty levelled after Matty Done had been fouled by Ryan Dickson to leave the Blades nine points off the top two.
United, unbeaten in six, are fifth in the table with Crawley dropping to second from bottom.
Crawley Town interim boss Dean Saunders told BBC Surrey:
"On reflection you would've taken a point before the game but the way we've been playing we're expecting to win.
"We're 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go and we just had to hang on, it's an awful goal we've conceded.
"Looking at it, we've come a long way and now we're expected to beat team like Sheffield United, so it's good news for the fans and the players.
"The players are devastated in there because they thought they could win the game so it's a good sign."
Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"Over the course of the game it was two points dropped.
"But then again when you're 1-0 down with 20 minutes to go again then it's good to get a point.
"We dominated at times but didn't quite get a break in the box. We should have done better in certain situations.
"We had enough play and enough chances today to win the game."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 30Price
- 14YoungBooked at 18mins
- 3DicksonBooked at 81mins
- 29Wood
- 6Bradley
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forWardat 90+2'minutes
- 26WordsworthBooked at 80mins
- 16FowlerSubstituted forSmithat 58'minutes
- 21TomlinBooked at 73mins
- 9McLeodBooked at 30mins
- 28PogbaSubstituted forBawlingat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jensen
- 8Smith
- 10Morgan
- 17Anderson
- 20Bawling
- 22O'Connor
- 25Ward
Sheff Utd
- 24Turner
- 3Harris
- 5Brayford
- 19McEveley
- 27KennedySubstituted forFreemanat 34'minutes
- 14Done
- 18Coutts
- 8Doyle
- 6Basham
- 7FlynnSubstituted forMcNultyat 74'minutes
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 12McNulty
- 13Willis
- 16Davies
- 22Reed
- 26Freeman
- 29Adams
- 36Calvert-Lewin
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 3,320
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Sheffield United 1.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sonny Bradley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Darren Ward replaces Gwion Edwards.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Lewis Young.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Bobson Bawling replaces Mathias Pogba.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Sheffield United 1. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ryan Dickson (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Ryan Dickson (Crawley Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Sheffield United. Matt Done draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Anthony Wordsworth (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Lewis Young.
Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Ryan Flynn.
Booking
Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (Crawley Town).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Attempt missed. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (Crawley Town).
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Sheffield United 0. Richard Wood (Crawley Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Wordsworth with a cross.
Mathias Pogba (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United).
Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jimmy Smith replaces Lee Fowler.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Anthony Wordsworth (Crawley Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Robert Harris (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).